Death toll rises to 38 in bandits’ attacks on Kaduna villages

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja WITH AGENCY REPORT

The Kaduna State Government says the death toll in an attack by suspected bandits in Giwa Local Government Area of the state on Saturday has risen to 38 from 20.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the new figure in an update in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan stated security agencies had confirmed to the Kaduna State government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.

“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update’’ he added.

The bandits also destroyed property worth millions of Naira in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The attacks took place at Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

Security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area,’’ Aruwan added.

Meanwhile, the Notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, is ‘incapacitated’ after sustaining severe injuries when military fighter jets raided his hideouts and bandits camps in the North West, Daily champion learnt

The attack jets of the Air Task Force, ATF, Operation Hadin Kai, also killed several bandits, in the raid carried out at some forests in Zamfara and Sokoto States, early Saturday.

A military intelligence source told PRNigeria that the Air Task Force aggressive operation, in conjunction with ground troops of the Nigerian Army, took place at Shinkafi town in Zamfara, and Bafarawa, Isa, Sabon Birni axis in Sokoto State.

According to the intelligence source, the actual number of bandits who were eliminated by the airstrikes could not be ascertained, in the dawn operations.

It was gathered that some bandits who sustained serious injuries attempted to flee, but were ambushed by ground troops.

“Apart from spontaneous operations in Katsina and Zamfara, from 16-17 December 2021, strikes were conducted by NAF aircraft at bandits camps in Isa, Sabon Birni axis and East Tozei where several bandits were eliminated while others escaped in disarray.

“Furthermore on the morning of 18 Dec 21, airstrikes were carried out in Gebe Village, Sokoto State where bandits were hitherto harassing innocent citizens were also mercilessly dealt with. Yet, few of the bandits still escaped, abandoning their weapons, in the process,” the source added.

Revealing how their military operation was conducted in the two North West States, another intelligence operative of the Nigerian Army, said recent joint operations by air and ground troops are yielding positive results.

He said a General Officer Commanding, GOC, led troops to strongholds of the bandits in Sokoto and Zamfara States, while at the same time multiple airstrikes of the military attack jets pounded the criminal bandits.

“Many of them were neutralized. Credible reports indicate that Turji was badly wounded by today’s strike and if not dead. There were civilians that were also set free, after our military raids at the bandits’ forest camps.

“There may likely be collateral damages in communities where bandits are harboured and protected because some community leaders are reluctant to provide useful information on the bandits in their areas,” he said.

Also, The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu has lamented the intractable banditry, killings and kidnappings ravaging the country, saying it’s unfortunate that the country seems to be in a war situation under the administration of a retired general.

The former Senate President said the opposition party had provided security for the citizens when it was in power and called on the electorate to rally round the party in 2023 so as to save the country from further security threats.

Sen. Ayu stated this at the weekend at the party’s headquarters in Abuja during the Annual General Meeting of the PDP Press Corps.

The second Republic Senate President said that the level of insecurity in the country under the watch of a retired general is threatening the foundation and unity of the country.

“We are virtually in a war situation in Nigeria today. We are fighting bandits. We are fighting kidnappers; we are fighting all sorts of bandits and extremists who are killing raping our mothers and daughters. None of you can sleep with your eye open or closed because you are always wondering whether you are going to make it to the next day. You have to keep on highlighting these problems because government has the fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

“We have a retired General as President and we taught these things will improve. We don’t need to talk as a political party or as an opposition, but you know exactly what is happening in our country is threatening even the very unity and existence of our country. I think you need accurate reporting of the events, which are not very glorious” he said.

Accompanied by members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Ayu said that he practised journalism at a younger age and challenged journalists not to be deterred by the risks around journalism profession. He reminded them that the founding fathers in the profession risks their lives while fighting the military junta to ensure that democracy was returned to the country.

The chairman said that the opposition party even during it’s days in office was opposed to dictatorship. He said that the party will continue to partner with the media to educate the electorate and the international community on the ills of the present administration.

“What we’ve fought against all along in this country is we don’t want any institutionalized dictatorship. We want a country where people should be free to express their views, go about their business. And I believe the Nigeria media from history right from the time of independence has played a very very glorious roll. They fought for independence. They sustained that fight, even during the military takeover, some have lost their lives.

“If you remember the Dele Giwas. They lost their lives to what they believed in for the love of the profession. I call on you to be courageous to follow in the footsteps or your forefathers in the profession. You will definitely make sacrifices.

“We have to educate not only Nigerians but also the international community, with your accurate reporting, of what we are trying to do as a party, because it is only an informed electorate that makes right choices. We believe we are here to offer Nigerians an alternative to what is going on today. But I think in the first 16 years, we’re here we did let’s say 100 or 90 percent, but are much more determined to do better than what we did before”.

The chairman called for more interaction with the media, saying that the party under his watch is determined to improve on the security situation in the country.

He also called on the electorate to rally round the PDP and vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the next general election.

