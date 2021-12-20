Champion Newspapers Limited
Senate probes National Institute for Legislative Studies over inflation of N375.8m vehicles contract

. Illegally paid N67m into another account

By Peter
Senate has barked on Investigation of National Institute for Legislative Studies over Inflation of purchase of 11 motor vehicle which cost N375.8 million and also illegally payment of N67M million to another account.

The Senate Public Accounts Committee chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide hinged the Investigation on the report of Auditor General’s of the Federation which was submitted for consideration. The Committee is currently looking into Auditor General’s report between 2016-2018.

It was learnt that National Institute for Legislative Studies inflated the purchase of 11 vehicle by N36 million.

The agency was expected to appear before the Committee last week Wednesday for physical appearance, but failed to appear.

But, NILDS in its response claimed that  the payment was in respect of price variation due to change in the model of the vehicle supplied and was done with full approval of National Assembly Management.

The query reads, “At  the  National  Institute  for  Legislative  Studies,  it  was  observed  that  11  (eleven) motor  vehicles  were  purchased  at  a  contract  sum  of  N375,867,000.00  (Three  hundred and  seventy-five  million,  eight  hundred  and  sixty-seven  thousand  naira)  in  April  2016. Examination  of  the  Capital  Account  Cashbook  revealed  that  an  additional  sum  of N36,610,000.00  (Thirty-six  million,  six  hundred  and  ten  thousand  naira)  was  paid  in favour of  the  contractor  in  September  2016  under the same contract,  without approval.

“The  Management  of  the Institute  should  justify  the overpayment,  which is in excess of  the  contract  sum,  otherwise  the  sum  of  N36,610,000.00  (Thirty-six  million,  six hundred  and  ten  thousand  naira)  overpaid  should  be  recovered  from  the  contractor  and recovery  particulars  forwarded  for  verification.”

Another query reads, “Payments  totalling  ₦67,296,478.00  (Sixty-seven  million,  two  hundred  and  ninety-six thousand,  four  hundred  and  seventy-eight  naira)  were  revealed  to  be  made  to  payees  other than  the  payees  specified  in  the  payment  vouchers.

” This  is  contrary  to  the  provision  of  FR 613  which  stipulated  that  “Payments  shall  be  made  only  to  the  persons  named  in  the vouchers  or  their  properly  authorized  representatives”. Risk   This  irregularity  could  result  to  diversion and  misappropriation  of  government  funds.

” The  Director-General  is  required  to  recover  the  total  sum  of  ₦67,296,478.00  (Sixty-seven million,  two  hundred  and  ninety-six  thousand,  four  hundred  and  seventy-eight  naira)  and refund  back  to  Treasury  with evidence  of  recovery  forwarded to  my  office. 88  Office  of  the  Auditor-General  for  the  Federation.”

 

 

