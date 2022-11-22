Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

De konecta Africa official Kick off , unveiling of the Ranch Season 1 held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r...  Special Guest of Honour ,Group Executive Director Dozzy Group . Lady Ada Chukwudozie ; Executive Producer /Founder  “DE  KONECTA  AFRICA” Mr Udy Johnson Nwenwata; Senator Representing Anambra South ,Senator Dr. Patrick Ubah ;  (Hollywood)  Mr Stanley Uche . President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos. .Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, during the Unveiling of the Ranch Season 1 ,De konecta Africa held  at Villa dome Events Centre ikoyi Lagos ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu, Barrister David Agu;  former CBN deputy Governor, Professor Kingsley Moghalu and  Group Executive Director Dozzy Group  Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

L-r… Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Senator Representing Anambra South, Senator Dr. Patrick Ubah; Group Executive Director Dozzy Group. Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Executive Director at Capital Oil and Gas Industries, Mrs.  Uchenna Ubah.

L-r…Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Executive Producer /Founder  “DE  KONECTA  AFRICA” Mr. Udy Johnson Nwenwata; Group Executive Director Dozzy Group. Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

L-r …CEO of Wichtech Industries ,Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Group Executive Director Dozzy Group . Lady Ada Chukwudozie  and Mrs Chigozie Nwankwo .

L-r…Eze Ndigbo Mushin, Eze Dr. John Nwosu; Guest Speaker. Former CBN deputy Governor, Professor Kingsley Moghalu and Vice Chairman of Supreme Council of Ndi Eze Lagos State HRH Dr. Vincent Iwobi.

L-r ….Group Executive Director Dozzy Group, Lady Ada Chukwudozie received an award from Executive Producer /Founder “DE KONECTA AFRICA” Mr. Udy Johnson Nwenwata.

L-r… President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos.Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, Guest Speaker. Former CBN deputy Governor, Professor Kingsley Moghalu; CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu, Barrister David Agu; Group Executive Director Dozzy Group. Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… (Hollywood)  Mr. Stanley Uche;  Senator Representing Anambra South, Senator Dr. Patrick Ubah received an award from   Executive Producer /Founder  “DE  KONECTA  AFRICA” Mr. Udy Johnson Nwenwata; during the Unveiling of the Ranch Season 1, De konecta Africa held at Villa dome Events Centre ikoyi Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8360 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

TINUBU/SHETTIMA 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC)…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 22, 2022

New Telegraph Newspaper awards held in Lagos

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 21, 2022

1 of 239