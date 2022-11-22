Obi at Lord’s Chosen, says Nigerians need more prayers now than before……Commends Pastor Muoka

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needed prayers now more than ever before.

Obi, who was at the grand finale of the Lord’s Chosen Revival Ministry’s two-day crusade with the theme: “The King Has Decided to Honour You”, appreciated God for continually using Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the General Overseer of the Church to bless the world.

The former Governor, who has always been attending Chosen programmes both in his home state, Anambra and at the International Headquarters, Ijesha Lagos, expressed his appreciation to the worshippers for always been prayerful for the entire nation.

He encouraged the participants of the programme to participate fully in the coming election to ensure the right people are brought to power.

He said since all over the world the job of any government is to provide for the poor, Nigeria should not be an exception, further encouraging the participants not to be swayed by their religious or tribal background.

Obi pointed out that no tribe or religion buys bread cheaper, adding that the hardship in Nigeria does not know any religion or tribe.

The Labour Party presidential hopeful advised the participants not to vote for any politicians “because it is their turn but rather it is the turn of every Nigerian to take back their country”.

Stressing that the forthcoming general election would be the turn of Nigerians to take back their country from unproductive politicians, Obi regretted the economic scourge bad leadership has inflicted on the people and asked Nigerians not to vote along ethnic or religious lines.

He stated: “The coming election is a platform for Nigerians to return the country to its past reckoning by voting into leadership positions persons capable of turning things around for the people. It is only in Nigeria that governance seems to pauparise the people but in other climes the reverse is the case.

“With good leadership come 2023 the fortunes of the country including its people will bounce back in the comity of nation’s that has been the nation’s position from onset. Governance is meant to alleviate sufferings of the people. Let us make it a point come next election to vote out politicians that have taken the country captive since years for us to progress”.

Obi further said: “Next year on the day of the election don’t leave it the way you used to. Apart from praying, we don’t want this country to continue like this. I assure you that from next year, God is going to take control of this country. This is a great country and its people have no reason to be poor or hungry; hunger and poverty must cease in this country and we start by electing a good leader. God bless all of you, and God bless Nigeria”.

During the two-day programme, many souls were restored; there were deliverances, healings and many great testimonies of the Lord’s doing, and participants truly believed that indeed, the King has decided to honour them, which is the theme of this year’s crusade.

