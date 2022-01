The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Cross section of worshippers.

Voice of the cross Ministering Brother Lazarus and Emmanuel.

Deaf Woman received her healing during day One of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries at a 4 days Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done’ held at the chosen revival ground ijesha Lagos 1/1/2022 …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society