We ‘ll continue to attend to the needs of our fallen heroes, heroines – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, promised that his administration will continue to attend to the needs of all fallen heroes and heroines in the state, while taking care of the maimed soldiers, children, widows and their dependants.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, stated this at the launching of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan.

He added that there was nothing that done to support the heroes and heroines that could be too much for them or the families they left behind.

He announced the donation of the sum of N3 million by the state government to launch the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem.

He also appealed to corporate organisations, industrialists, commercial firms, philanthropists and all individuals to donate generously to the Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal Week Fund.

He said: “On the part of the state government, we will be ready to attend to your needs. Everybody in this hall must donate something before leaving because this is the message from the Governor. So, on behalf of the state government, the Governor of the state has asked me to announce the donation of N3m to the Nigerian Legion.”

“As widows and widowers, we have to attend to them and give succour to their needs. It may interest you to know that some of us here have tasted the heart of the war and the effect of internal insecurity, and we cannot claim ignorance as though we don’t know what happened to those people who were affected.

“Symbolically, for us in the South West, it could be easier for us to forget the effect of Civil War but it won’t be like that with people in the South East. “This is an occasion for good Samaritans, philanthropists among us to donate to the need of those that were affected.”

Earlier, the Oyo State chairman, Nigerian Legion, Evangelist Ogunkojo Adeyemi, appreciated governor Makinde led administration for the positive and genuine disposition to issues of the Nigerian Legion especially when there seemed no more hope for the Legion Election in the state,the governor gave the approval for the long awaited election.

He requested for the befitting operational vehicles for effective security operational duties.

He enjoined all and sundry to donate generously to the noble cause so that the effort of the hero part shall not be in vain.

The week-long remembrance activities include the launching of Emblem Appeal Week, special prayers in churches, mosques, honouring of veterans and empowerment of widows and people with disabilities.

The event witnessed the decoration of top government officials, military commanders, Commissioner of Police and other Service Commanders in the State.

