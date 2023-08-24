Danbatta Extols Role of Indigenous Content in Improving Quality of Service

Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has urged Nigeria telecommunications sector to embrace indigenous content in order to sustain improved quality of service and value creation, or risk increase in telecoms tariff.

Danbatta who was represented by Engr. Ubale Maska, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, stated this in his keynote at the ongoing second edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content EXPO (NTICE2023), with the themed: “Harnessing Indigenous Content for Economic Growth; Networking to boost Investment”, in Lagos.

He expressed the Commission’s commitment to the drive of the Federal Government to place the Nigerian economy on a sustainable pedestal through all the necessary policies put in place.

“When we created the Nigeria Office for Development of Indigenous Telecoms Sector (NODITS) as a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Commission to drive the National Policy for Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector in July 2021, the Office was given four areas of focus: Manufacturing, Human Capacity, Research & Development (R&D) and Software & Services development for the telecoms sector.

“Today, I am happy to inform you that NTICE is one of the achievements of NCC through NODITS because it has served not only to promote Pillar number 5 (Strategic Partnering) of the Strategic Management Plan SMP 2020-2024 of the Commission but has also become the flagship indigenous content event for the industry,” he noted.

The Commission, he said, has also incentivized the manufacturing of Corrugated Optical Duct (COD) that will be used to protect our fibre infrastructure from

the incessant cuts experienced by our service providers.

“The Commission is equally committed to continuously supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Innovators to promote our talented young persons and ventures though Angel Investments, R&D support, exposure to Investors and sponsorship to local and international tech events.

“Another key achievement of our policies is the ban on importation of whole-body SIM cards which was announced at the maiden NTICE event last year. This ban has not only eased the burden on our demand for foreign exchange but has also created business in excess of N55bn for the local SIM card manufacturers in Nigeria which in turn has created direct and indirect jobs,” he added.

The EVC, stated that Nigeria with its rich history of innovation, resilience, and creativity as well as our diverse culture, talents, and perspectives has birthed solutions that uniquely cater for our challenges and aspirations.

“NTICE is also a place to nurture and support the burgeoning talent pool within Nigeria. By showcasing indigenous innovations and providing opportunities for

young entrepreneurs, we are not only nurturing our local talents but also encouraging a culture of entrepreneurship and creativity that will propel Nigeria onto the global stage of technological leadership.

“Having recognized the persistent digital divide that exists within our nation, let us seize the opportunities presented by NTICE 2023 to bridge this gap by advocating for accessible technology and ensuring that the benefits of innovation are extended to every corner of Nigeria.

“This inclusivity is crucial in driving equitable growth and empowering communities to be active participants in the digital revolution. We note that in a world that is increasingly interconnected and digital, the concept of technological sovereignty holds immense significance,” he said.

Engr. Babagana Digima, Team Lead NODITS at Nigerian Communications Commission, said that in an era where connectivity is the backbone of progress, where the digital realm intertwines with every facet of our lives, our nation’s telecom industry stands as a beacon of advancement.

“It is not just about communication, but about empowerment, education, healthcare, commerce, and beyond. As we gather here today, we recognize that the key to unlocking the immense potential lies in our ability to harness the wealth of indigenous content, to leverage our unique perspectives and talents, and to channel them towards the greater good.

“This expo is not just a congregation of like-minded individuals; it’s a nexus of innovation and creativity. It’s a platform where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are forged, and collaborations are born.

“It’s a space where the synergy of diverse minds transforms into actionable strategies that will propel us towards new horizons of economic growth and sustainable development,” he said.