Tranzfar Limited, an international payment solutions provider, focused on remittances, payment infrastructure and digital banking, has announced the expansion of its revolutionary Freedom Account to over 100 countries during a media parley held in Lagos. This major milestone marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to provide accessible and secure financial solutions to people all around the world.

The Freedom Account is a versatile financial platform designed to empower individuals and businesses with the freedom to manage their finances efficiently, make cross-border transactions, and access a wide range of banking services without the limitations imposed by traditional banking systems.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/CEO, Tranzfar, Ryan Romeo, said, “We are indeed excited to have reached this important milestone in our journey to provide accessible financial services worldwide. Our commitment to financial inclusion and customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we look forward to serving even more customers in the future.”

The Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of Tranzfar, Dr. Olusiji Sanya, stated that in the last one year, Tranzfar has recorded numerous successes with The Freedom Bank Account, from onboarding thousands of customers to expanding its access reach to over 100 countries, which is in line with the spirit and ethos of the freedom account. The account now has the following features: a virtual card, multi-currency capabilities, which include GBP, USD and EURO-denominated account capabilities, a global payment infrastructure and incorporated enterprise solutions for businesses.

“We are opening a business access point allowing businesses and enterprises to have a Freedom Bank Account that is suitable for companies. For businesses who want to do transactions in different currencies, we also give them FX conversion capabilities. So not only are we giving businesses a bank account, we are giving them the ability to convert into different currencies, up to 70 currencies. Another thing that our enterprise solution does is that we have a global payment infrastructure capability for companies,” Dr. Olusiji added.

A member of the Board of Directors, Tranzfar, Sarah Essien said, “The Freedom Account has lived up to its name, liberating Africans in 100 countries by granting them access to financial possibilities that were hitherto limited to the continent. We have done this by fostering a link between Africa and the rest of the world with our secure, efficient and trustworthy platform.”

The Freedom account expansion into over 100 countries represents a significant step forward in the company’s mission to democratize financial services and foster global economic growth.