Damagum remains PDP Chair, as Wike defeats Atiku again

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus has given the Nod to acting National Chairman, Illya Umar Damagum, to continue in office.

With this development, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has continued to hold the PDP with vice grip.

The leaders rose from a meeting last night after doing his bidding by asking the acting National Chairman, Illya Umar Damagum, to continue in office.

With this latest victory, Damagum will continue acting in office till the next NEC meeting after today’s.

As a result, the NEC meeting holding today will not discuss Damagum’s tenure or change in the leadership of PDP, until the next national convention of the party.

This decision was disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, who said the decision was aimed at ensuring reconciliation and unity in the party.

According to him, the caucus had directed that the party management should set up a discipline and reconciliation committee to reconcile all members.

“NEC meeting will not discuss any change in leaders. Rather, attention is focused on unity and reconciliation

“Caucus agreed that all congresses in the states and local government should be concluded between June and August this year.

“Caucus agreed on the extension of the constitution review committee of the party to accept new recommendations,” Ologunagba stated.

Earlier, PDP governors, had after over four hours meeting, declared that only the NEC could decide the fate of Damagum.

