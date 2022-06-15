Champion Newspapers Limited
CVR: Iwuanyanwu urges FG to ensure no one is barred in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

People & Power
By Editor
15
VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri
An elder statesman, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has urged  the Federal Government to ensure that no one in any section of the country is barred in the ongoing voters registration exercise.
Chief Iwuanyanwu  made the appeal  while reacting to the media reports indicating that eligible voters from  some sections of the country were being denied access to  validating or  getting  their Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs  in Lagos State.
He warned, “such provocative action portends great danger to the peace and unity of the country. Since the government made it compulsory for people to possess their  PVCs,  all the State Governments should allow residents in their states to register or revalidate their cards”
He further warned, “this  ugly action should be investigated and nipped in the bud before it causes greater damage to the peace in the land “
.
He called for full scale investigation to fish out the perpetrators of this ugly divisive incident and bring them to book  pointing out that such  action  is undemocratic and discriminatory
Chief  Iwuanyanwu  said that the main concern of every well meaning Nigerian this time should be on what will unite the country and not to polarise  it.
