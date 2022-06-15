CVR: Iwuanyanwu urges FG to ensure no one is barred in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

An elder statesman, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has urged the Federal Government to ensure that no one in any section of the country is barred in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

Chief Iwuanyanwu made the appeal while reacting to the media reports indicating that eligible voters from some sections of the country were being denied access to validating or getting their Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs in Lagos State.

He warned, “such provocative action portends great danger to the peace and unity of the country. Since the government made it compulsory for people to possess their PVCs, all the State Governments should allow residents in their states to register or revalidate their cards”

He further warned, “this ugly action should be investigated and nipped in the bud before it causes greater damage to the peace in the land “

.

He called for full scale investigation to fish out the perpetrators of this ugly divisive incident and bring them to book pointing out that such action is undemocratic and discriminatory

Chief Iwuanyanwu said that the main concern of every well meaning Nigerian this time should be on what will unite the country and not to polarise it.