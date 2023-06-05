Customs seizes 216kgs of pangolin scales worth N432m

By SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Controller Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Zone D, Bauchi DC JO Adelaja has revealed that its operatives have arrested and seized 216 kgs of Pangolin scales worth the sum of N432m.

DC JO Adelaja disclosed this on Monday while briefing pressmen in Bauchi saying that

acting on credible intelligence, a Team of operatives raided a makeshift shop at a Motor Park along Sangere-Yola Axis, Adamawa State on Thursday 11 May 2023 and evacuated Four sacks and small One sack of Pangolin scales.

The evacuated sacks of Pangolin scales , he said weighed to be a total of 216 Kg with a total duty paid value of N432,000,000.

According to him, “these seized items contravened provisions of section 63 of Customs and Excise Management Act CAP 45 Laws of the Federal Government of Nigeria 2004″.

He then warned that his Officers and Men will not leave any Stone unturned in combating the menace of illegal wildlife trade.