Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Customs seizes 216kgs of pangolin scales worth N432m

Metro news
By Champion
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

By SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Controller  Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Zone D, Bauchi DC JO Adelaja has  revealed  that its operatives have arrested and seized 216 kgs of Pangolin scales worth the sum of N432m.

DC JO Adelaja disclosed  this  on  Monday while briefing  pressmen in Bauchi saying that
acting on credible intelligence, a Team of operatives raided a makeshift shop at a Motor Park along Sangere-Yola Axis, Adamawa State on Thursday 11 May 2023 and evacuated Four sacks and small One sack of Pangolin scales.

The evacuated sacks of Pangolin scales , he said weighed to be a total of 216 Kg with a total duty paid value of N432,000,000.

According to him, “these seized items contravened provisions of section 63 of Customs and Excise Management Act CAP 45 Laws of the Federal Government of Nigeria 2004″.

He then  warned that his Officers and Men will not leave any Stone unturned in combating the menace of illegal wildlife trade.

Continue Reading
Champion 364 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Kwara Gov meets labour leaders on fuel subsidy removal

Zone 13 Police Headquarters Anambra gets new PPRO to replace…

Fuel subsidy: Taraba residents groan over the high cost of…

Lagos govt publishes 12 names of sex offenders, says measure…

1 of 331