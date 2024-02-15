Customers to win N100m, other prizes in Glo Rewards Cashtoken Promo

Digital telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has launched another season of its recharge-based loyalty reward promo, ‘Glo Rewards- Cashtoken’. According to the company, all old and prospective customers on the prepaid platforms are qualified to win in the promo.

Said Glo, “To enroll for GloRewards, subscribers will dial *301*8# and start recharging to earn cashtokens. The assured cashback is N8, and they have a chance to win between N5,000 and N100m weekly in grand raffle draws. Every week, customers will also get a chance to win Gloworld Gift vouchers worth N10,000, Samsung A05 Phones and Samsung A54 smartphones”.

Winners that emerged in a previous edition of the promo include William Ubi, a Civil Engineering student of Cross River State University and Mohammed Tijani, a Kaduna-based farmer, who both won N200,000 and Anthony Iyemi, a Warri-based customer who won N100,000.

Globacom disclosed in a press statement in Lagos that the new season of Rewards was unveiled to avail its subscribers and other Nigerians another opportunity to win cash prizes and other amazing items saying, “customers participating in the Rewards Program, just like in other seasons, will earn cashtokens on every N1000 cumulative recharge within a calendar month”.

Subscribers, according to the company will continue to earn and accumulate cashtokens as long as they meet the eligibility criteria. This means that there is no upper limit to accumulating cashtokens as all cashtokens will be credited in a virtual wallet that is linked to the customer’s mobile.

“Customers will be able to view and redeem their cashtokens by dialing *6700# to purchase airtime/data, pay electricity bills, pay cable television bills or make other payments. They can also transfer their accumulated cashtokens to the bank and cash out the equivalent value”, the company added.