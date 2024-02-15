FG, MTN renew commitment to completing ongoing rehabilitation of Enugu-Onitsha highway

.As Umahi urges compliance with contract provisions

In an effort to ensure speedy completion of all ongoing road projects, the Federal Government and the management of MTN Nigeria have renewed their commitments towards the completion of the on-going rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha highway.

The minister of works, David Umahi, in a a stakeholders meeting held in Abuja, commended the management of MTN Nigeria led by the Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola for the assurance given to fast track the rehabilitation of the 107 km highway which begins from the 82 Division in Enugu and terminates at the River Niger head bridge in Onitsha.

The Minister disclosed that the Ministry was desirous of abiding by the provisions of the Presidential Order on the tax credit scheme which provided for some corporate organisations such as Dangote, BUA and NNPCL to utilize 50% of their expected tax payable to the Federal Government to fund the construction of critical road projects in the country.

Umahi restated the imperative for the organisation to make good its commitment to the provisions of the contract in spite of the current economic challenges.

He however promised that the Tinubu administration would continue to give credible assistance to MTN as it demonstrates the determination to complete the highway project on schedule.

The existing contract signed between the Federal Government and MTN Nigeria; one of the leading GSM service provider in the country, would gulp over N200 billion in two separate phases to be executed over a period of thirty-six months.

In his own remarks, the CEO of MTN Nigeria expressed his appreciation for the Minister’s understanding of the challenges being faced in the execution of the contract, pledging to expedite work on the project.

He assured the Minister that his organisation would continue to partner with the Federal Government and work assiduously for the successful completion of the highway project.