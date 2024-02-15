Jigawa govt approves N1bn for free medical services to 143,500 vulnerable

Jigawa state government has approved the release of N1billion as part of its “equity programme” for the free health care services to all vulnerable across the state.

The approval was given during the weekly State Executive Council Meeting held, Monday, at the Council Chamber, Jigawa State Government House, Dutse.

In a statement by the Jigawa State Commissioner of Information, Youth and Sports Mr. Sagir Musa said that, “The State Executive Council during its sitting Monday 12th February, 2024 has deliberated on a Memorandum presented by the Ministry of Health for the release of one billion naira 2024 APPROPRIATED STATE EQUITY FUND (DANMODI HEALTH CARE).”

The Commissioner while highlighting more on the resolutions of the Executive Council Meeting during his interaction with the journalists in his office on Tuesday explained that, “The equity fund is aimed at providing free primary and secondary healthcare services to the poor and vulnerable population for the period of 12 months, in the present administration efforts towards achieving Universal health Care for all in the State.

He said, The Council has approved the total sum of One Billion Naira (N1,000,000,000) only for the said purposes of safeguarding the good health of common man in the state.

Mr. Sagir Musa, added that, the approved fund will be use in providing free health care services at all levels to a number of 500 vulnerable population in each of the 287 political wards in the State.