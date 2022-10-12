Cultural Day, new yam festival of Ndi Igbo held in Lagos

L-r… Executive Chairman, IRU/Victoria Island LCDA, Hon. Princess Rasheedat Abiodun Adu; Hon Pharm Abayomi Muideen Daramola , Eze Ndigbo Iru/ Victoria Island L.C.D.A , HRH Eze Emeka Ugwakome ( Ugwumba 1 ) his wife Lolo Ugoeze Kenechi Ugwakome ;former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chief Barrister Fabian Onwughalu.

L-r… Vice Chairman Nwafija Progress Union Lagos Branch , Allwell Nwankwo; Engr Tabugbo Steve; Eze Ndigbo Iru/ Victoria Island L.C.D.A , HRH Eze Emeka Ugwakome ( Ugwumba 1) Hon Kene Chukwu Agu and Chairman Nwafija Progressive Union Lagos Branch ,Sir Eric Okey Nwafor.

L-r… Chairman Lekki Phase 1 Resident Association Engr Yomi Idowu ;Comrade Uche Orjiani and Mrs. Florence Anyamene.

Eze Ndigbo Iru/ Victoria Island L.C.D.A , HRH Eze Emeka Ugwakome ( Ugwumba 1) (middle) Eze Igbo Eti-Osa ,HRH Eze Kingsley Nwaololo (right) and Others ; during the Cultural Day and new Yam festival of Ndi Igbo in Iru/ Victoria Island L.C.D.A .held in Lagos on 8/10/2022 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

