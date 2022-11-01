Cultural Credibility Development Initiative mourns Chief Mbazulike Amechi

Cultural Credibility Development Initiative mourns the departure of the noble statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amechi. Chief Mbazulike Amechi popularly known as Dara Nwafor Igbo, was a great man by all ramifications. He was a recurring decimal at every crucial moment in the history of Nigeria. As a young politician, he physically defended the great Zik, for which he earned the name ‘the boy is good ‘.

In a statement signed by Chief Goddy Uwazurike,President, Cultural Credibility Development Initiative , he noted that the most recent assignment he undertook was to lead a delegation of the highly respected Eminent Igbo Leaders to visit President Muhamadu Buhari to plead for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The delegation comprised of me, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Bishop Onuoha. Chief Mbazulike Amechi stated firmly that God blessed him with a long life and President Muhamadu Buhari with a second term to bring peace to Nigeria. President Muhamadu Buhari promised to give a positive answer because he would not say no to the delegation on account of the age of Chief Mbazulike Amechi. Sadly, this promise was not kept.

We are in mourning because a highly respected Eminent Igbo leader has departed without hearing from President Muhamadu Buhari that he has released Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.