SOLUDO MOURNS THE PASSAGE OF ELDER STATESMAN, MBAZULIKE AMECHI

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, has expressed sadness over the death of Elder Statesman and Nigeria’s First Republic Aviation Minister, Dara Mbazulike Amechi, who died at 93 years.

Dara Mbazulike Amechi died at the early hours of Tuesday, November 1st, 2022.

Governor Soludo described the late Mbazulike Amechi as an outstanding patriot and nationalist who served the nation diligently.

According to the Governor, the late elder statesman lived an impactful and exemplary life worthy of commendation

“He was a renowned Nationalist, an active and staunch voice in the zikist movement as well as an accomplished elder statesman”. Governor Soludo recalled

The Governor further stated that the death of Mbazulike Amechi was not just a loss to his community, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area and to Anambra state but also a monumental loss to Ndigbo and the Nigerian Nation.

The Governor, therefore, on behalf of the Government and people of Anambra State commiserates with the Mbazulike family over the irreparable loss