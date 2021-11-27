Champion Newspapers Limited
Cubana buys 2022 Mercedes Benz Maybach S580 Guard 4matic bulletproof

By Peter
Man of the people, Man of the year 2021, Obi Cubana buys himself a 2022 Mercedes Benz Maybach S580 guard 4matic bulletproof worth over 250 Million Naria.

Obi Cubana friend, Man Like Chico took to his Instagram story to share the news of the newly acquired vehicle with Congrats boss @obi_cubana, Its plenty

See video below:

 

 

