Cross River: Gov Otu begins probe of predecessor, Ayade

Gov Bassey Otu of Cross River has begun the probe of the administration of his predecessor in office with the setting up of a committee to dig into concessioned industries and land-related matters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee is named “Fact-Finding Committee On Cross River State Government-owned and Concessioned Industries and Other Landed Properties.”

The committee, which the governor set up immediately after assumption of office, has come out with a call for memoranda.

In a statement by its Secretary, Mr Anthony Effiom, the committee called for memorandum from members of the public on the terms of reference.

The terms of reference include to look into all transactions relating to the concessioning of industries, their valuation, review the adequacy and appropriateness of the legal processes.

It is also to ensure fair value of assets, competency of concessionaires and determine the adequacy and protection of the state’s interest.

It will also look into all land related transactions, acquisitions and applications in the public interest for developed and undeveloped lands.

Simirlarly, the committee is saddled with the responsibility to look into transactions relating to government buildings located in the state and

outside the state.

According to the statement, the memoranda are expected to reach the committee on or before Friday.

It subsequently invited the public and the concession companies to a public sitting from July 10 to 14.

The concessioned industries included British Canadian University, Ogoja Rice Mill, Garment Factory, Ogoja Rice Mill, Obudu German Hospital, Ikom Chocolate Factory, Transcorp Hotel, and Calachika.

For the landed property, there is the Water Board Land, Ministry of Works Land Calabar, Hope Waddell Land, St. Stephen Primary School Obudu Land, Ministry Of Agriculture Obudu Land, Nitel Land Obudu, Okambi-Abonkib-Ikwom-Ikwu-Igwo Lands in Obudu, and the Land Opposite UJ Esuene Stadium acquired for Indigo Hotel.

The buildings are Cross River House, Abuja, Cross River Government House, State Housing, Calabar.