CRDB Bank Plc. Tanzania wins two awards at the 5th Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Live and Awards in Lagos

L-r… Procurement and Supply Chain Management Specialist, VRA Ghana. Mr Jacob Fosu-Kyei; Director of Procurement at CRDB Bank Plc. Tanzania, Mr Pendason Philemon; Director General .Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; President,(APPON), Emem James Kanico.

.

L-r… Director General Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; Director of Procurement at CRDB Bank Plc. Tanzania, Mr. Pendason; General Manager, Supply Chain Management Finance. MTN Nigerian Communication Plc. Adeola Oduntan; Hannah Otu, from Jospong group of companies Ghana; Director Procurement of Volta River Authority in Ghana. Jacob Fosu-Kyei; President Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, (APPON), Emem James Kanico.

L-r… Manager Marketing CRDB Bank Plc. Mr Jadi Ngwale; Jeneveva Bwanakunu; Director of Procurement at CRDB Bank Plc. Tanzania, Mr Pendason Philemon; with their Procurement Team of Year Banking award, High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania to Nigeria. Dr. Benson Bana; Procurement Manager CRDB Bank Plc, Imani Mhagama, during the 5th Africa Procurement & Supply Chain live and Awards, held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos on 28/7/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

