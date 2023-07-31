Super Falcons qualify for Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons of Nigeria have booked a place in the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) in New Zealand and Australia.

The Nigerian girls qualified after playing a goalless draw in their third group game against the Republic of Ireland at the Brisbane Stadium.

With the result, Nigeria moved to the next round of the competition as the runner-up in Group B, behind co-host Australia, who defeated Olympics champions, Canada, 3-0 in the other game to top the group.

Meanwhile, Canada are out of the competition after finishing third in the group. They join Ireland, who were eliminated after losing their first two fixtures.

