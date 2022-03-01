Champion Newspapers Limited
CRAN congratulates Adejobi on his appointment as  new FPPRO

Metro news
By Editor
By Patience Ogbo
As a body of professional journalists   assigned to cover police and security related activities across the various states in Nigeria, the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) wishes to share in your recent elevation to the position of Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) and heartily congratulates you on this well deserved elevation.
As members of the Fourth Estate of the realm, endowed with cerebral inclinations,  we are not unaware of the fact that the affix ‘Acting’ is a mere nomenclature and has therefore,  not removed the fact that you are the incumbent Nigeria Police Force image manager and mouthpiece proper.
While you served as the Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, you exhibited rare mien as a detribalized Nigerian,  that is uncommon with most Nigerians of different extractions. It is therefore,  our collective wish that you maintain these distinct sterling qualities of yours now that you are the number one police spokesman in Nigeria.
Once again, please accept our congratulations and be rest assured of our continued cooperation.
