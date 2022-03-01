Man defiles his 6 year old daughter in Lagos 

By Patience Ogbo

Police in Lagos have arrested one Mr Jimoh Rafl for allegedly defiling his 6 years old daughter.

According to the female 6 years old survivor, said According to a mandated reporter with the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network ( ACVPN) who interviewed the girl , said “My daddy lie down on me and put his hand and thing in my bum bum”.She pointed at her Vagina, and painting me, she also pointed to her lower abdomen.

Reports stated that the survivor’s mother said she comes back from work daily, her husband always undress their daughter leaving her naked and when she complained about it, he always gave excuse of heat since the weather is quite hot now.

She was quoted as saying that she never imagined any thing sinister is going on since he is the survivor’s father.

The survivor’s mother said, while bathing her daughter, the survivor didn’t allow her to wash her vagina. She tried to force her but she started crying seriously.She then carried her inside, asked her by pointing if anyone is touching her vagina that is making her feel pain.

That was when the survivor gave the above narrative, that it was her dad.Doesespite the shock, she immediately confronted him and he didn’t deny, then promised to stop the act.

Two days later, the survivor began to cry because of pain in her lower abdomen, she was taking her to a nurse that gave some pain relief but there was no improvement.

The survivor’s mother then reported to Idimu police station and was referred to Idera Center for Medical examination and PAHFIN Team for support and follow up.Thursday being 24th February 2022, the perpetrator was arrested by Idimu OC Human Right Wunmi and her team.Thanks to the IPO Peju, for her prompt response. The perpetrator was asked, if he has been having sex with his 6year old daughter, He replied YES.

His reasons: said his wife refused to have sex with him, after he took gin( ogogoro)was when he now abused his daughter. On 25th February, the Perpetrator’s wife has started begging that she doesn’t want to push the case any further so the perpetrator can be released” the source added.