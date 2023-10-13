Courtesy visit to President General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Imo

The President General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu presenting a trophy to the President Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Enugu Chapter Prof. Fedrick O. Eze, as the best mobilized State on Igbo Day Celebration held at Opara square Enugu State recently while Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Amb. Okey Emuchay (L) watch.

Members of Spring Council of Traditional Rulers South East posed in a group photograph when the visited President General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at his glass house, Orji, in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State to congratulate him for his successful Igbo Day which was held in Enugu on 29th September, 2023.

President General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu posed in a group photograph with Ogbako Umunwanyi Igbo Worldwide Foundation when the visited him in his glass house office, Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State recently.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng