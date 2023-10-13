Champion Newspapers Limited
Courtesy visit to President General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Imo

The Acting Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, (UAES) Umuagwo Prof. Christopher C. Eze recently paid a Courtesy Visit to the President General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at his Owerri Residence.(L/R) Prof. Mrs. Chidi Nwosu University librarian, Prof. Christopher C. Eze, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Prince Eddy Njemanze the University registrar poses in a group photograph at the Visit.
The President General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu presenting a trophy to the President Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Enugu Chapter Prof. Fedrick O. Eze, as the best mobilized State on Igbo Day Celebration held at Opara square Enugu State recently while Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Amb. Okey Emuchay (L) watch.

Members of Spring Council of Traditional Rulers South East posed in a group photograph when the visited President General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at his glass house, Orji, in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State to congratulate him for his successful Igbo Day which was held in Enugu on 29th September, 2023.

President General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu posed in a group photograph with Ogbako Umunwanyi Igbo Worldwide Foundation when the visited him in his glass house office, Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State recently.

