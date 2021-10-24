Courage Igene, Gedeon Guidi & Grace Ashu; set to host November to Remember Convention 2021 in Tucson Arizona!

It is heartwarming that God has been speaking to the Nation through various voices. United States based Apostle Courage Igene, the General Overseer of All Nations Churches is one of God’s own choice and God’s instrument of transformation in this end time. A prophet and a voice of God to Nations.

While his preoccupation is to plant branch churches in more than 100 countries of the world but at the moment All Nations Churches Int’l has more than 6 branches with the vision to Raise An End- time Army for the Lord.

One of his fast growing branches in Arizona, presided by Pastor Gedeon Guidi will be having a life time powerpacked program, it’s their annual convention which is tagged ” November to Remember”.

Pastor Gedeon Guidi is a multi purposeful young vibrant and charismatic man of God who serves under the Grace of Apostle Courage igene with humility and integrity.

According to the host, Pastor Gedeon Guidi stated that it’s a 7 day long awaited program with the theme ” Like A Mighty Wind”, quoting from the Holy Scripture (Act 2:2) “Suddenly a sound like a Mighty rushing Wind came from heaven and filled the whole house”.

Pastor Gedeon Guidi (Host /Resident Pastor).

The Annual Convention 2021 is slated to commence on November 15th – 21st, 2021.

Monday 15th – Friday 19th @ 7pm, Nightly. Friday 19th, 11:am, (Ministers and Church Workers Training Sessions):

Saturday 20th, 6pm (Special birthday celebration of Apostle Courage Igene): Sunday 21st, 2pm (All White Glory Service).

Pastor Gedeon added that it’s going to be an explosion of God’s Power and Glory.

The guest ministers are Rev. Cleveth Samuels (All Nations Church, Hudson New York): Pastor Rose Okorie

(All Nations Church, Dallas Texas): Dr. Kevin Hul (Austin, Texas): Bishop Thomas Ridgley, Maryland): Apostle Sean Anike, Dallas Tx).

\

Pastor Grace Ashu, is a Co-host (All Nations Church, Mesa Arizona & Regional Overseer):

The host / Resident pastor is Pastor Gedeon Guidi. (All Nations Church, Tucson Arizona)

While Apostle Courage Igene, the General Overseer is Chief Host.

Apostle Courage Igene, assured that there will be great miracles and wonders in the lives of any participants. Arizona and it’s environs will never be the same as there would be Salvation, Deliverance, Healing, Prophetic Utterance with Solution, Breakthrough, Financial Uplifting, etc.

Pastor Grace Ashu (Co-host / Regional Overseer).

For a better society