NAPE holds 39th annual international conference and exhibition

Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) is pleased to announce that its 39th Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE), which is perhaps the largest gathering of earth scientists and other stakeholders in the oil and gas space in Sub Saharan Africa is set to take place in Lagos.

The theme is: Petroleum Exploration and Production in a New World: What Next After the Global Crises

This year’s AICE is slated to hold physically and virtually at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos from 14-18 November, 2021.

Speaking in a press conference in Lagos ,Mrs. Patricia Ochogbu, President NAPE stated that the Conference will host speakers who are high level industry practitioners, key personnel in government and the academia, delivering technical papers on eight (8) sub-themes namely:Managing the E & P Business and the Strategies for Reducing Costs in the New PIA Era, Novel Concepts and Approaches in Geophysics in the Onshore, Offshore and Inland Basins, Petroleum System Studies and Integrated Reservoir Modeling and Drilling Operations, Petroleum Potentials and Successes in Nigerian Frontier Basins, Exploration and Refining- Aligning the Value Chain and Domestic Gas development and Utilization, Current Technological Advancements and Applications in Petroleum Exploration and Production, Energy Mix and Transition for the Next Generation and Health, Safety, Security and Environment: Operational Challenges in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

She pointed out that the rising demand for energy across the globe due to increase in population, economic development and prosperity, has continued to alter the complexion and complexity of the global energy space.

Stressing that the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and its impact is redefining the economic, social, and political aspects of the global energy matrix.

According to her the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) represents the most comprehensive review of the legal framework for the oil and gas sector in Nigeria since the industry began commercial operations in the 1960s. E & P companies must brace up for the opportunities and challenges aspects of the PIA present in the new era.

She affirmed that technology is at the heart of all the significant achievements in the oil and gas industry. The way hydrocarbon is discovered, developed and produced, has been impacted by evolutionary technologies that have emerged since the Drake well of 1859. But the challenge is the readiness of the exploration arm of the oil and gas business to meet the expected challenges of the next decade.

Oil and gas will continue to be fuels of choice for the foreseeable future and conventional and unconventional hydrocarbons are likely to remain the main component of the energy mix needed to meet the growing global energy demand in the next five decades. In the coming period, technological innovations will be critical not only in ensuring the supply of affordable hydrocarbons, but in mitigating the environmental impact of hydrocarbon exploration, production and utilization.

It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) will at its 39th Annual International Conference & Exhibition be deliberating on the petroleum business and the regulatory environment in the new PIA regime as well as addressing the challenges of exploration and production in the new post COVID 19 pandemic era.

The Conference has the following Calendar: Pre- Conference Workshop – Theme: The Next Decade of Oil & Gas in Nigeria: Impact of Energy Transition- Monday 15 November 2021, Opening Ceremony – Key Note Paper- Petroleum Exploration and Production in a New World: What Next After the Global Crises? – Tuesday 16 November 2021, All Convention Luncheon – Theme: The Pandemic, Digital Economy and The Naira- Tuesday 16 November 2021 and Management Session – Topic: Petroleum Industry Law: Implication for Oil and Gas Industry and Energy Transition in Nigeria. – Monday 15 November, 2021

The Conference will feature an Exhibition which will showcase the latest technologies, products, services and competencies from major IOCs and Indigenous operators in the upstream sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. There will be a dedicated pavilion for banks/financial institutions/Universities/Other Professional associations.

The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) is the umbrella association for persons involved in the professional application of geosciences and related disciplines to the exploration and production of oil and gas in the country. It has over 12,000 strong membership which cuts across the oil & gas industry. Founded in 1975, the Association’s flagship Annual International Conference and Exhibition holds every year.