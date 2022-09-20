Cost-saving remarkable projects by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in Enugu State.

By Cosmas Chukwu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in Enugu State has delivered a state-of-the-art 600-seater banquet hall within the premises of the Remodelled Old Government Lodge, GRA, Enugu, for hosting of sensitive and reserved state, regional, national and international events, in advancement of Enugu’s status and leading role as the historic capital of the Southeast geo-political zone of Nigeria.

The banquet hall, which is one of the signature projects Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration will be remembered for after his tenure, has basement offices, meeting rooms, retaining walls, large parking lots, among other facilities.

Besides the banquet hall and the Remodelled Old Government Lodge, Enugu, with a newly constructed annex, his administration, within the premises, also constructed 10 units of executive guest houses, 24 units of guest flats with a dining hall, security post and a standard lawn tennis court fitted with lighting facilities for physical exercise, among others, for routine guests of the state government.

The whole essence is to save cost of governance in respect of security and hotel accommodation bills as well as to create a conducive atmosphere for decision making and other official engagements on sensitive issues concerning Enugu State, the Southeast zone and beyond.

In furtherance of the above noble vision, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration equally constructed a similar befitting conference centre at Ede-Oballa, Nsukka, comprising multiple halls, other indoor activity hubs and recreation facilities such as adult and children swimming pools and a lawn tennis court.

The project is adjacent to the new State Secretariat Annex, Nsukka, built by the present administration for cohesion and proper coordination of state government activities at the zonal level.