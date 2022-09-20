Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

FG should stop Funding Universities says Senate

Education
By Editor
97
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
By Adekunle Adesuji
Senate has asked  the federal government to  stop funding government owned universities lamenting that many Institutions recklessly spend their Onternally Generated Revenue (IGR).
The chairman senate committee on finance senator Solomon Olamilekan during  interactive session with  revenue generating agencies on 2023-2025 MTEF/FSP,  revealed that Some  universities generate
 N17 billion  annually and spent all despite that Federal government is taking care of their both recurrent and capital expenditures.
He added that,  it’s time for the Nigerian students to begin to ask salient questions to their various school authorities on  how funds generated by schools and institutions internally are spent .
According to him, Federal government should allow stop funding of government owned Universities because some these Universities generate up to N17 billion and spent everything without justification.
“It is time for students to also ask the Universities how they spent money collected from them by these Universities.
He further stated that  if the lecturers can fix their salaries the government should allow the universities  to fix their school fees  and be autonomous
He lamented that the ASUU ‘s decision to  embark on strike for over seven months  because the government  failed to meet their demands is regrettable.
Continue Reading
Editor 7220 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Federal College of Education Isu Governing Council, pass…

JAMB Registrar to Reps: We’re not comfortable as a revenue…

Schools’ resumption: Edo govt monitors activities in…

NUT, teachers hail Gov. Obaseki, SUBEB for investment in…

1 of 89