Commissioning of Gbajabiamila Hall of residence at UNILAG

3rd left. Chief of Staff to the President; Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Speaker House of Representatives; Rt Hon Abass Tajudeen; cutting the tape to declare it opened at his back immediate Vice-chancellor (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro. during the commissioning of Gbajabiamila Hall of residence held in UNILAG.

Front view of Gbajabiamila Hall of residence at UNILAG.

Immediate Vice-chancellor (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; (standing ) addressing the guest; University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola;(2nd left) and others during the commissioning of Gbajabiamila Hall of residence held in UNILAG on 3/1/2024. Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

