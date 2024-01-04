Champion Newspapers Limited
Commissioning of Gbajabiamila Hall of residence at UNILAG

From 2nd right. Speaker House of Representatives; Rt Hon Abass Tajudeen; Chief of Staff to the President; Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; at his back immediate Vice-chancellor  (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; (3rd left)  during the commissioning of  Gbajabiamila Hall of residence held in UNILAG on 3/1/2024.
3rd left. Chief of Staff to the President; Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Speaker House of Representatives; Rt Hon Abass Tajudeen; cutting the tape to declare it opened at his back immediate Vice-chancellor  (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro. during the commissioning of  Gbajabiamila Hall of residence held in UNILAG.

Front view of Gbajabiamila Hall of residence at  UNILAG.

Immediate Vice-chancellor  (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; (standing ) addressing the guest; University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola;(2nd left) and others during the commissioning of  Gbajabiamila Hall of residence held in UNILAG on 3/1/2024. Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

