Ondo suspends appointment of Caretaker Committees in LGs/LCDAs indefinitely

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State government through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has suspended the appointment of Caretaker Committee Members for Local Government (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) indefinitely.

In a letter from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, It said: “Despite the suspension of all recently appointed Caretaker Committee members for Local Government (LGAS) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAS) in the State by a Court of competent jurisdiction, some individuals in these former positions are still parading themselves in that posts.

“Consequently, I have been directed to request the Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGAs) in all the LGAs/LCDAs to immediately assume responsibility as head of their respective Local Government Areas/ LCDAs in acting capacity pending the resolution of all Legal matters relating to this subject.

“Furthermore, I have also been asked to request all HOLGAs to retrieve without delay, all assets and properties of the LGAs/LCDAs with these former Caretaker Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen and other members and to safely keep them within their respective Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas”.

It would be recalled that the new Caretaker Committee Members in Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas were appointed recently by former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and approved by the State Assembly.

However, the issue attracted litigation in which the Court ordered the suspension of the appointment, but not complied with.

