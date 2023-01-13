Champion Newspapers Limited
Coca-Cola collaborates with Whitefield Foundation, gives essential Items to Delta communities

To cushion the effect of the 2022 flooding on residents of Delta State, riverine communities in Isoko South and Ughelli North Local Government Areas have received relief materials from The Coca-Cola Foundation in partnership with Whitefield Foundation, an indigenous not-for-profit organization that has been existing since 2003.

The relief materials were received at Igbide by the President-General of the Voice of Igbide People (VOIP), Dr. Ufuoma Ekeaba.

In Aviara Kingdom, the Isoko South Local Government Chairman, Hon. Victor Asasa, received the relief materials while in Uwheru Kingdom, they were received in full view of town leaders and community representatives at the palace of His Royal Highness, Ajuwe Simpson Sapele, Obruche II Odio Rodeae, Uwheru Kingdom of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

