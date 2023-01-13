Mallam Tanko’s fate hangs in the balance as NCP’s National Dep. Chairmen meet over leadership vacuum

…Elect Comrade Suleiman Ahmed, NW, as Acting Leader

It is now clear that a vote of no-confidence has been passed on the Chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Mallam Yunusa Salisu Tanko, as the Deputy Chairmen (NDC) of the party met over leadership vacuum in the party and took vital decisions without him.

NDC are representatives of the party in all the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Mallam Tanko, the National Chairman of NCP, has recently taken up appointment as the Spokesman for the Labour Party.

This development obviously did not go down well with NCP’s stakeholders, who demanded his immediate resignation, not just as the chairman of the party, but also as a member of the party.

The heat is on Malam Tanko to resign as it is unconstitutional and illegal for him to belong to two parties at the same time.

It is, therefore, important to view the meetings of the Deputy Chairmen as not just crucial but expected in order to provide the much-needed leadership for the party membership.

The resolutions of the body were made public after their marathon meetings on December 28, 2022; January 2, 6 and 10, 2023 via Virtual platform.

The Deputy Chairmen stated that their meetings and resolutions were based on the fact that they recognized that there is leadership vacuum in the party and as elected representatives have the mandate to provide a sense of direction to their teeming members.

“Recognising that there is a leadership vacuum that is needed to be addressed urgently; Determined as elected Leaders from the geo-political zones of Nigeria to provide that sense of direction to our members imbued with a new political vision to emancipate our members from their current confusion and crisis of confidence due to lack of adequate information and communication and/to lift them up to a state of great awareness and sensitization befitting every member of the Party and, Convinced of our inalienable rights of freedom of association based on shared opinion as recognised and guaranteed in the Universal Declaration of Human and Peoples Rights,” they believed that the party would be made more formidable once the issue of leadership of the party is addressed.

Part of the resolutions was the election of Comrade Suleiman Ahmed, North West, as Acting Leader of the group.

“For the purpose of coordination and providing a ‘rallying-point’ for the party’s activities within the Zones based on Article 4.4.2 (b) and 5, pending the outcome of a NEC/NCC Meeting, we unanimously elected Comrade Suleiman Ahmed as Acting Leader of the NDC).”

Other major decisions taken at the virtual meeting include pursuing the legal case for the Re-registration of the Party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to a conclusive end, even if to approach the Supreme Court.

The group appealed to members to eschew any form of misinformation, quarrel and exchanges that do not promote peace and cohesion of the party in this trying time of the party and treat one another with mutual respect.

The NDC were also charged with the responsibility to ensure that every member from their zones abide by the resolutions.

They noted that the Party was in a very critical stage of evolution with potential crisis of confidence that could destroy the Party if urgent steps are not taken, adding that there is a leadership vacuum which is needed to be addressed urgently.

The chairmen also opined that there was need for them to meet physically to address other critical issues.

“The outcome of the above enlarged meeting of the NDCs shall lay the groundwork for a formal physical NEC/NCC Meeting at a date and venue to be agreed upon by the Leadership of the Party.”

The body regretted and mourned the ‘Passing away’ of their colleague and Comrade: Mallam Idris Adamu, the NDC, North Central.

Those who attended the Virtual meetings and signed the resolutions include: Pastor Peters Omoragbon (National Deputy Chairman-South South); Alhaji Waheed Lawal (National Deputy Chairman-South-West); Comrade Adebola Lateef (Ag. National General Secretary); HRH Goodluck Obi (National Deputy Chairman, Southeast); and Comrade Suleiman Ahmed (National Deputy Chairman, North West).

