COAS lauds Adamawa govt’s support for troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has commended the Adamawa government and people of the state for the continuous support for troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement said that Yahaya gave the commendation when he visited Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri at the Government House, Yola.

Yahaya commended the governor for personally attending the burial of Late Brig.-Gen. Zurkushu Dzarma and seven other patriots who paid the supreme price recently.

He also appreciated the governor for the financial support rendered to the families of the fallen heroes.

Also at the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Musdapha, the COAS appreciated the traditional ruler for his unrelenting support to the Nigerian army and the peace building effort.

He urged the royal father to sustain the effort and solicited the goodwill of the traditional leadership to continually encourage the people to support the security agencies with credible information to enhance ongoing operations.

According to the statement, Fintiri lauded the efforts of the troops and the selfless sacrifice of the gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army in maintaining peace and security in the state and the country at large.

Fintiri urged the troops to maintain professionalism in the conduct of their operations.

On his part, Musdapha prayed for the success of the troops and other security agencies in their operational engagements to stem the tide of insecurity and restore peace in the country.

Musdapha called on all stakeholders and members of the public not to be reclusive, but to support the army and other security agencies in their operations. (NAN)