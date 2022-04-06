COAS commends Operation Hadin Kai for successes in North-East

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Faruk Yahaya, has lauded the troops of 402 Special Forces Brigade for the sucess recorded in clearing the Sambiza, Tubuktu Triangle, Tumbus, Mabdara mountains, among others.

Addressing the troops during his operational visit to the 402 Special Forces Brigade, Chabbal, Maiduguri on Wednesday, Yahaya said: “I bring you greetings from the Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, President Muhamnadu Buhari, the Service Chiefs. We are all impressed and proud of the success recorded in the ongoing operations in the Theater.

“For those who choose to remain in the bush, we will surely get them. The Special Forces treatment; what you have seen here yesterday speaks for itself. I am sure with what we are doing, by the grace of God, victory is ours. As our motto: “Victory belongs to God, Insha Allah, victory is ours”, he added.

General Yahaya further said: “I want to on behalf of the President, the Service Chiefs appreciate you. I want to particularly commend the synergy between the Armed Forces, sister security agencies, NSCDC, the CJTF and any other stakeholders for the synergy, cooperation and team work, which has yielded these successes”.

He reassured Nigerians that the Armed forces would live up.to the expectation by dealing with the adversaries of the nation in the North-East, Northwest, North Central, Southeast and South-south.

