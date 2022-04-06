The significance of Ramadan

As Nigerian Muslims joined their counterparts all over the globe to observe this year’s Ramadan fasting which commenced on Saturday, April 2, 2022, the Islamic faithful should use the holy month to pray fervently for an end to the problem of insecurity ravaging the country.

Since Islam is a religion that promotes peace and tranquility, its adherents should always strive to be peaceful and peace-loving in their conducts during and even beyond Ramadan and continue to pray for an end to kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, insurgency and other acts of violence in parts of the country.

Therefore, Muslim faithful during the month and even beyond should pray for enduring security, peace, political stability and economic recovery of the nation.

Fasting in Ramadan, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, is total abstinence from eating, drinking and sexual intercourse from dawn to dusk for 29 or 30 days. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.

Most Nigerian Muslims commenced this year’s fasting on April 2, 2022, which is equivalent to the Ramadan 1, 1443 AH, on Friday, April 1, 2022, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Sha’aban.

The need to fast in the month of Ramadan is contained in the Holy Quran Chapter 2 verse 183, which says: “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you so that you may take heed or guide against evil”.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is also the month of blessings, the month the Holy Qur’an was revealed, the best and the most precious month in a year.

The Holy month of Ramadan, apart from being a period of retreat from unnecessary worldly pleasures to spiritual introspection; abstinence from self-indulgence to devotion and dedication, is also a month of great opportunity for the human race, particularly Nigerians, to seek the blessings and favours of Almighty God.

Those exempted from fasting during the period are contained in Qur’an Chapter 2 verse 184- “….but whoever among you is sick or on a journey, then (he shall fast) a (like) number of other days and those who are not able to do it may effect a redemption by feeding a poor man, so, whoever does good spontaneously it is better for him, and that your fast is better for you if you know”.

Also exempted from fasting are the pregnant women, the aged, those on medication and the nursing mother. The menstruating women are also exempted from fasting in the month but can repay the fasting for the same number of days they missed it.

Apart from fasting for 29 or 30 days, Muslims are expected to dedicate themselves to other religious duties like supplications, public lectures and tafsir (exegesis of the Glorious Qur’an).

The spiritual rewards (thawab) of fasting are believed to be multiplied during Ramadan. Accordingly, Muslims refrain not only from food and drink, but also tobacco products, sexual relations, and sinful behaviour. They should instead devote themselves to salat (prayer) and recitation of the Quran.

Fasting teaches mankind self restraint, compassion for others, equality, patience, endurance, tolerance and enjoying good health by avoiding excess foods.

It must be borne in mind that since the current political, economic and security situations in the country demand perseverance, Muslims and other Nigerians should know that only prayers especially in this Holy month of Ramadan and sincere implementation of proactive strategies could address the challenges.

This year’s Ramadan is coming barely a week after the terrorists/bandits unleashed terror on the people and property in the Northern part of the country especially Kaduna with the attack of Abuja-Kaduna bound passenger train in which no fewer than eight lives were lost. Even as at the time of this write-up, several people in the attacked train are said to be still missing.

While felicitating with the Nigerian Muslims on this auspicious occasion, we call on them to use the Holy month of Ramadan to rededicate themselves to the teachings of Islam and continue to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious and tribal differences.

We also implore the Muslim Ummah to devote themselves to worship and offer fervent prayers for our leaders to put an end to the worsening security challenges in parts of the country as well as succeed in steering the affairs of the country.

They should also use the Holy month to pray against incessant strikes or industrial actions which are the bane of economic and social developments in the nation.

Since Nigeria is just out of the devastating effects of the waves of COVID-19, the country cannot afford any sustained labour unrest that may cause total collapse of the economy or bring the country to its knees.

It is a matter of concern that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is yet to call off its prolonged strike while members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) are on warning strike.

Some state governments should know that their workers are facing pangs of hunger at this period and the same workers are ironically suffering from starvation and required to fast in the month of Ramadan according to the dictates of Islam. We call on such governments to expedite action on payment of their workers’ salary arrears.

We also urge Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorist groups engaging in nefarious or sanguinary actions to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan by sheathing their swords and let peace prevail in the spirit of the holy month. They should know that wanton killings and destruction of lives and property are not part of tenets of Islam and in fact, the act is against Islam and other religious injunctions.

Already, since the commencement of Ramadan, the market survey had revealed that prices of goods and other consumables have skyrocketted in the major cities across the country. The survey specifically showed that there has been a significant increase in the cost of tomatoes, pepper and some other foodstuffs.

We implore the traders not to use the opportunity of the holy month to unnecessarily increase the prices of goods and other commodities with the aim of cheating customers or profiteering as Almighty Allah frowns at such attitude.

Traders should abide by the warning of the Sultan of Sokoto on the need to be fearful of the day of judgement and not increase the prices of foodstuffs and other essential commodities and services during Ramadan.

Before the commencement of Ramadan, the Sultan had said: “…..the cost of living in this country is going higher. I will like to use this medium to call on market people, who sell things, to be fearful of what the Almighty Allah will do to them when they get to Him on the day of judgement.

“Instead of increasing the prices of foodstuffs and other necessary things, please try to reduce them to get the blessings of Almighty Allah.The cost of food is high and it is going up and up; the government has to do something to have this serious challenge tackled”.

The Sultan was speaking during the closing ceremony of the week-long 2022 National Qur’anic Recitation competition hosted by the Bauchi State government in collaboration with Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

We advise Muslim faithful on the need to ensure healthy living during the Ramadan fasting period. The restrictive food intake during the day can help to prevent health problems such as high cholesterol, heart disease and obesity as well as improve mental health and wellbeing.

Every Muslim is expected to take a balanced diet during Ramadan and do away with foods that are not friendly to the body. Muslim faithful should also do exercise on a regular basis.

Some of the good foods to be taken during Ramadan include grilled, boiled or steamed meat, chicken or vegetable dishes that are essentially good for the body during the Holy month.

Wishing the Muslim faithful a happy and successful Ramadan, we pray Allah to assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty and regard it as an act of ibadah (supplications to the Almighty God).

Ramadan Kareem

