CNL Reiterates Commitment to Nigeria’s economic development

The attention of Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (“NNPC”) and CNL, has been drawn to reports widely circulated in the media on April 5, 2022 alleging that CNL is one of the partners hindering full operation of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (“NLNG”) by not allowing the transportation of third-party gas through its pipelines to increase gas supply to the plant.

CNL wishes to clarify that the statement must have been made in error as CNL is not one of the NLNG partners and is not part of the NLNG gas supplier system.

CNL reiterates its commitment to continue to work with the Nigerian government towards the development of the oil and gas industry and the Nigerian economy generally.