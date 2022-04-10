We are positioned to rescue the nation- NRM National Chairman

The entire leadership and members of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) has reiterated that its party it the only political party in Nigeria that is positioned and have creative agenda to rescue the nation from it numerous challenges

The National Chairman of the party ,Amb. Isaac Chigozie Udeh stated this in a World Press Conference 0f National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Abuja.

According to him ‘’ it is a new dawn in the history of Nigerian politics. This is the only political party that has only one summarized agenda for Nigerian citizens home and abroad, and that agenda is to rescue our great country, Nigeria and Nigerians from unacceptable stagnant situation we find ourselves since 2015 till date.

He affirmed that National Rescue Movement is the Party Nigerians have been waiting for, to rescue them from the hands of people that lacks fear of GOD, to rescue them from the hands of people that have no conscience, from people who could not give them security, electricity, affordable housing, good roads, affordable and quality education in our public schools, good health care system, among others.

He noted that they have succeeded in making sure that common bread is no longer for the masses but for the Rich only, fish and meat is no longer for the masses, but for them and their families only.

But assured that this time, ‘it is very difficult for the masses to travel by road because of the unchecked insecurity in every part of the country, and cost of transportation, due to unstable PMS pump price.

He observed that 0.1 percent of the masses had started using flight for their journey as a result of these security challenges facing our road transportation system, they jacked up the cost of flight ticket so that the common man can face the challenges, this is the highest form of discriminations and inhumanity.

He also said that the the train system is no longer safe, judging by the series of attacks on the sector in recent time, most especially the ugly incidence on the Abuja –Kaduna corridor.

‘’The Party is using this medium to condole with all the families of that lost their love ones, and we also console the families that suffer any form of injury as we pray for the unconditional release of the kidnapped ones.

Also,’’Agricultural produce is no longer available, and the few ones that are available are not affordable due to the unchecked banditry attack on our farmers. All the funds released to boost the Agricultural system in the country could not reflect on our dinning tables, as people are dieing on hunger on daily basis. There are no robust policies to drive the economy. Formal and informal sectors are stagnant, unemployment rate is increasing astronomically, as the few ones working are not paid as at when due. Pensioners are turned to beggars in their old age after their quality services to their father’s land, Nigeria. This is just to mention but few.

He said the mission, as a grassroot based National Party is to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the people that had made life very difficult with policies that lacks human face. Our great party, NRM have come to put smiles back to the faces of Nigerians once again. It has never been this bad in the history of this great country.

‘’Nigerians are persistently living in fear, hence their future is no longer guaranteed, because what we have today in the Country is Politicians, and not Leaders. We no longer practice democracy which is “Government of the people by the people, for the people”. What we practice is dictato-cracy, which is “Government of the few, by the few, and for the few.”

‘’, I want to inform you that Nigerians have said that enough is enough. Bob Marley said that “You can fool some people some times, but you can’t fool all the people all the time” Nigerians of today are wiser than Nigerians of yesterday, and that is why they are yearning for a fresh political party that will rescue them from high cost of living. And that Party is National Rescue Movement (NRM). This is the only Party that has Nigerians at heart because it is a grassroots based political party by its foundation and Structures.he noted

NRM is the only political party that made it mandatory that you must be a person of unquestionable character in your community and the society before you can hold any office in the party.

NRM is the only Party that believes that the only official property Nigerians inherited from our forefathers is a Country called Nigeria with a flag of green, White, green, only one Coat of Arm, only one National Anthem and one Pledge. we have resolved to ensure that the unity and a buoyant prosperous Nigeria is not negotiable in our time.

Our country is on the cross road already, but we must rescue it in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, because we are the political party that is destined by GOD Almighty for the RESCUE NIGERIA PROJECT.

He called on all Nigerians across the Country and the Diaspora to massively join National Rescue Movement (NRM) to enjoy the much awaited people oriented leadership and good governance in our Country from May 29 2023.

Also, he called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give Nigerians a credible, freest and fairest election in 2023 so that they can write their name boldly on the marble.