Christmas Holiday: Tinubu assures Nigerians that he will always be fair to all

President Bola Tinubu says he will always be fair to all Nigerians and that his administration remains committed to advancing the unity of Nigeria, as well as ensuring the welfare and prosperity of all citizens.

Speaking at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in Surulere, Lagos, on Friday, the President said the economic reforms initiated by his government are aimed at establishing a robust and secure foundation for Nigerians today and for generations unborn.

President Tinubu, who joined the Muslim Ummah to observe Jumaat prayers marking the centennial anniversary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS), commended the Society for its service to humanity, contributions to the propagation of the tenets of Islam, and efforts in uplifting the downtrodden.

He implored members of the Society to remain committed to their objectives of advancing the education of citizens, as well as promoting the moral and social development of the Muslim Ummah.

The President thanked the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society for their support during the elections, emphasizing that their efforts serve as a motivation for his government to stay resolute in delivering good governance to the people.

”I thank the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society for its support during the elections. I do not take it for granted; rather, the support serves as a stimulus for us in government to remain focused,” he said.

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of all citizens, President Tinubu, who is on a brief Christmas holiday in Lagos, said the recent 50 percent cut in inter-state land transportation fares nationwide, and the payment of N-Power beneficiaries’ backlog of allowances, among other reliefs, are all efforts aimed at alleviating the burden of Nigerians this festive season with much more to be expected in the new year.

”We are committed to enthroning a better society for our citizens irrespective of ethnic, religious, or geographical differences. The various policies already in place are expected to bring great succour to our people. We know their pains, and we are addressing them holistically.

”It is instructive that Ansar-Ud-Deen has attained 100 years through a systemic strategy that maintains its mission and vision. This is a testimony to what focused planning can achieve in a society,” the President concluded.

Lagos residents seek rebates, stamps on food prices

Some Lagos residents have raised concerns about the escalating prices of food items, particularly with Christmas just a few days away.

They also urged the government to collaborate with major markets in the metropolis to provide discounts similar to the transportation rebate recently announced by President Bola Tinubu.

This, they believe, will help alleviate the burden of high food prices during the festive season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government on Wednesday,

approved a 50 per cent slash in the price of inter-state transport fare for holidaymakers traveling during the yuletide from Dec. 21, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2024.

Speaking in separate interviews with NAN on Friday, in Lagos, the respondents also suggested that the government could consider implementing food stamps, a measure commonly employed in developed countries, to address the issue of hunger in the country.

By providing food stamps, individuals facing financial difficulties can obtain essential food items without bearing the full financial burden.

A survey conducted by NAN in major markets, including Mile 12, Ile-Epo, and Ajah, revealed that prices of all food items have increased by over 100 per cent, compared to the same period in 2022.

For instance, the cost of a 40-kilogramme basket of tomatoes has risen from N16,000 to N32,000 since last year.

Similarly, a 25-kilogramme bag of Scotch Bonnet pepper, commonly known as ‘Atarodo,’ now sells for N28,000, compared to N15,000 during the expensive Easter period.

The price hikes have also affected bell peppers (Tatashe), with a 50-kilogramme basket now priced at N27,000 as opposed to the previous N14,000.

Onions have seen a drastic increase, with a 100-kilogramme basket now selling for N170,000, up from N60,000 last year.

Other essential commodities like rice and vegetable oil have also experienced significant price increases.

Even livestock such as chickens and goats have not been spared from the price increment, with chickens ranging from N8,000 to N22,000, and goats priced between N30,000 to N40,000 depending on size and negotiation.

Mrs. Dolapo Akinmurewa, a housekeeper, expressed her concerns about the upcoming festivities, saying that “the current prices of rice, tomatoes, and chicken do not make it look like a celebration that Nigerians can eagerly anticipate”.

Akinmurewa urged the government to intervene promptly to reduce the effect of the challenge challenges on the people.

“Even the well-to-do this period should extend their kind generosity to the poor as many are really struggling to make ends meet.

“Please remember your hairdresser, your cleaner, your housekeeper, security, all those people you know cannot help themselves this period.

“These are the things that attract blessings because you’re giving to the poor as God advised,” she said.

Akinmurewa, however, urged government, to assist consumers with palliatives as bail-out.

Mr Michael Opara, a trader, said in the advanced economy including the United States, the governments usually provide food stamps and other social security measures for its citizens.

Opara said the Nigerian government can afford the same, using the National Identification Number (NIN) or Bank Verification Number (BVN) to ensure that the truly poor get the food stamps.

He bemoaned the current economic realities and urged the government to intervene by ensuring a better life for the citizens during this festive period.

“They must find a way to monitor the sharing so that everyone that gets it is those that need it and not that some people would sit there and siphon it for their family members only.

Mrs. Stacy Soremekun, a Small Business Owner, stated that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) were the ones affected the most by the current economic realities.

She noted that many small businesses that previously used to provide end-of-the-year bonuses cannot do the same now in view of the economic downturn.

Soremekun urged the government to provide food and financial rebates for citizens to minimise the impact of the hardship on their businesses and livelihood.

Mr. Femi Odusanya, Spokesperson, of Mile 12 Market Traders Association, attributed the high cost of food situation to the cost of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol after the subsidy removal, high transportation cost, and poor agriculture value- chain.

“Farmers and markets move goods with small trucks which are largely petrol-powered instead of articulated vehicles.

“This is so because many actors in the value chain do not have the financial capacity to buy diesel engine heavy trucks which ordinarily are cost-effective for goods transportation.

“I think the government needs to invest heavily in Agriculture value-chain to cushion the effects on poor Nigerians, if prices of Agricultural goods and food are relatively stable, I think the people would appreciate it,” he said. (NAN)

Experts proffer solutions to rising food inflation

Some agriculture experts have proffered workable solutions to tackle rising food inflation in the country.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Friday in Lagos, while reacting to the November food inflation index.

They stressed the need for the establishment of commodities regulations for price regulation and control.

NAN reports that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in recent statistics said the food inflation, which accounts for the bulk of Nigeria’s inflation basket, rose to 32.84 per cent in November from 31.52 per cent in October.

Also, the NBS said the inflation rate in November stood at 28.2 per cent compared with 27.33 per cent achieved in October.

Dr Ismail Olawale, a fellow at the National Agriculture Extension Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), urged the government to set up commodities regulatory board as soon as possible for price regulation and food security.

“We do not have a problem of food production in Nigeria to elicit these high inflation rates we are witnessing.

“The problem we have is the lack of marketing boards and price regulation agencies.

“If we have price regulation agencies, traders will not increase the price of foodstuff at will.

“Everybody believes that increasing the price of their commodities will give them more money.

“However, that economic perspective is the worst that anyone can subscribe to.

“The government should come up with an ad-hoc task force that will start by regulating the cost of farm inputs even from planting season at the beginning of the year.

“They should monitor the cost from pre-cultivation all through to harvest of the crops,” Olawale said.

He noted that it was an irony that Kogi State had the highest food inflation in November.

“Another phenomenon we can blame for this food inflation is the multiple taxation of local farmers.

“Our current food inflation is not a factor of the exchange rate but is caused by the poor economic perspective of the returns we want to get.

“Everybody wants to increase their price at will,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Omotunde Banjoko, an agric analyst, said the government should make agriculture funding a priority to tackle the problem at hand.

“To tackle the food inflation rates, we need to start focusing our funds on crops that have a direct impact on food prices.

“Let us allocate more on maize, soya, and cassava, and subsidise more on agriculture.

“The government should do less on capital projects and infrastructure but concentrate more on agriculture.

“If we look in this direction, we should get some difference in food prices in the first quarter of the new year.

“We should also prioritise funding for farmers, this is something we cannot overemphasise, with this we can work on the growing food inflation.

“32 per cent food inflation is rather high and that is what is driving the general inflation cost across all sectors.

“In an economy where the minimum wage is N30,000 people still spend 65 per cent of their income on food.

“The minimum wage the president has promised for the new year should be implemented and it will impact the rates favourably,” Banjoko said.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng