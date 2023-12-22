Champion Newspapers Limited
Supreme Court affirms Peter Mbah Enugu gov

Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah
The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Peter Mbah as the governor of Enugu State.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision delivered by a five-member panel of justices on Friday, dismissed an appeal filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, challenging the outcome of the governorship election held on March 18, 2023.

 

 

