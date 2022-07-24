Christ Embassy holds 3-day ‘healing streams’

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Multitudes around the world are expected to join the evangelical mission of Christ Embassy tagged, ‘Healing Streams,’ as a way of availing them the opportunity of having a healing life.

To raise awareness for the spiritual encounter, a City Walk was conducted around the Lagos Island on Sunday ahead of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.

The website to join the programme is www.healingstreams.tv/zone/Lekki.

The Esteemed Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 5 and Chief Executive Officer of Loveworld Incorporated, Pastor Dr. Deola Phillips led hundreds of the Church members on the street campaign to raise awareness.

The City Walk was aimed at sensitizing the public about the programme, which will hold on Friday July 29th to Sunday July 31st from 3pm daily.

Dressed in various coloured T-shirts, worshippers took off from the Christ Embassy Loveworld Arena, Lekki to the main junction leading to the Church at the area.

While addressing newsmen during the Walk, Dr Phillips said, “We are here in celebration of the name of Jesus’ Christ. We will be having healing streams for three days. The last edition, we had 6.7 billion people around the world that logged in to our sites.

“We are here today to tell the world Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. His name still has powers and we are inviting you to participate in our ministry. It is holding on Friday 29th till Sunday 31th July from 3pm everyday.

“You can participate in the comfort of your home, in our churches and centres and right there on your device. You can log on to our channels and you will be connected to the power of God right from your home.

“In the previous programmes, the deaf are hearing, the blind are seeing. This is an opportunity for God to bring joy into your life. Take advantage of this moment to receive healing and your life will not be the same.

“We decided to make it 3pm in order to be convenient for everybody. We want people to participate properly with our man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilomhe. The healing ministry is so powerful in his life.

Also speaking, Geoffrey Diene said, “We have to celebrate the power of God. We will be streaming the programme in all our media platforms. No matter what you are feeling, log on, there are some that are expecting financial miracles. It is also advisable for people to go to our centres because you will meet our officials that will attend to you,” he added.

