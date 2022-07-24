Another prominent Oyo monarch, Aseyin dies

A prominent traditional ruler, the Aseyin of Iseyin town in Oyo State Oba Adekunle Salawudeen, has reportedly joined his ancestors at age of 62

A family source who disclosed this to our correspondent said the First Class monarch passed on Sunday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

His remains would be moved from the hospital to the town tomorrow morning according to sources in the town.

A former member of the state house of Assembly, an indigene of Iseyin confirmed the monarch is dead.

The ex-lawmaker who asked not to be named said, “I have called some people when I heard the rumour in the morning.

“They later confirmed it to me this afternoon.

“The Aseyin is dead. His corpse would be moved from the hospital tomorrow morning”.

No fewer than seven traditional rulers have joined their ancestors in the last nine months in Oyo State.

Prominent among the traditional rulers is the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi who died on 12th December 2021.

Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, the immediate past Olubadan died on January 2 this year while

the 45 Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi also died in April this year.

In his condolence message, the Olugbon of Orile- Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao and the Vice-Chairman, Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers expressed shock over the transition of Aseyin of Iseyin.

A statement he personally signed stated: “The death Of Aseyin Of Iseyin, Oba Abdul Ganiyu Adekunle Salau got to me suddenly. This is another great loss to Oyo State Obas Council and Chiefs”.