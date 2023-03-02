Chrisland’s student, Adeniran Whitney died of electrocution –Report

.As Lagos govt vows to prosecute culprits

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos

Lagos State Goverment has received the Post Mortem report over the death of a student of Chrisland School, Opebi. Adeniran Omodesola Whitney,

The report was issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, in respect of the late student.

The government has therefore promised to arraign in court anybody found culpable over the death.

In a statement signed by the Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, Thursday, said the post mortem report revealed the cause of death to be Asphyxia and electrocution.

The mother, Blessing Adeniran, had earlier disclosed that investigation revealed that her daughter died from electrocution while taking part in the school’s sporting events held at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

In a live video Wednesday on her official Instagram business account, Mrs Adediran said an autopsy carried out to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death revealed it was electrocution.

This is coming two weeks after the Lagos State Government ordered the indefinite closure of the school in response to the controversies surrounding the death of the student.

Before the autopsy, the parents of the deceased had insisted that the student was hale and hearty before leaving home on the said day, but the school management denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the student “slumped” at the stadium.

But the government statement partly read, “The Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, has received the Post Mortem report dated 1st of March, 2023, issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, in respect of Adeniran Omodesola Whitney, who was until her demise, a student of Chrisland School, Opebi.

“The post mortem report revealed the cause of death to be Asphyxia and electrocution.

“The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has been instructed to immediately issue Legal Advice on the matter.

“We use this medium to commensurate with Whitney’s family, even as we reassure Lagosians that anybody found culpable would immediately be charged to court.”