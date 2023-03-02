No election rigger is qualified to answer his Excellency

. Vows to reclaim mandate through legal, peaceful means

. Says Nigerians have been robbed again

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Labour Party, LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said that one is only qualified to assume the title of His Excellency if the process through which one is elected is excellent and sufficiently credible.

Peter Obi also vowed that he will follow all available legal and peaceful procedures to reclaim his mandate.

While addressing a world press conference, Thursday in Abuja, the presidential candidate said that one can not be a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) unless he studied law; and as such, you can only be president if you pass through the process for such office.

The LP candidate came third in the last weekend presidential election but he said he has sufficient proof to show that the result announced was pre-determined and that he actually won the election.

He said, “Datti Baba-Ahmed and I remain absolutely undaunted and deeply committed to this project of a New Nigeria that will be built on honesty, transparency, fairness, justice and equity. All of these starts with the process -The process through which people are elected to office is as important (if not more important) than what they do thereafter with the office and authority

“If we seek to be called Your Excellency, then the process through which we are elected should also be excellent or sufficiently credible to generate the required confidence and moral authority to govern and lead. As you all know, the destruction of a society can be a gradual or sudden process through acts such as deliberate refusal to obey the rule of law and via the suppression of the will of the people.”

Obi said he was saddened by the destruction of properties and deaths of some of his supporters in the course of the election.

“We continue to pray for the repose of the souls of all Nigerians killed during the campaigns and for those that were violently attacked, we pray for their quick recovery. We reiterate our total condemnation of such attacks and continue to demand that security agencies stop further attacks and bring perpetrators to book.

“The commitment and resilience of Nigerians, even in the face of unwarranted and barbaric attacks is a testimony that a New Nigeria is Indeed POssible. The Lady, Jennifer Efidi who was stabbed but insisted on exercising her right to vote and indeed all Nigerians who voted during the election are the shinning stars leading us to a New Nigeria!

“The election has been conducted and results announced as programmed. It is a clear deviation from the electoral rules and guidelines as we were promised and did not meet the minimum criteria of a free, transparent, credible and fair election devoid of voter intimidation and suppression, and late commencement of voting in some specific states.

“This will probably go down as one of the most controversial elections ever conducted in Nigeria. The good and hardworking people of Nigeria have again been robbed by the institutions and leaders whom we trusted.

“However, let me humbly and most respectfully appeal to all Nigerians to remain peaceful, law-abiding and conduct themselves in a most responsible manner. Please be assured that for Datti and I, and indeed for all of us, this is not the end, but the beginning of the journey to birth a New Nigeria.”

He however urged his supporters to continue with their campaigns and troop out on Saturday 11th March 2023 to vote massively again for Labour Party in the Governorship and State Assembly Elections.