We won the election, we’ll prove it to Nigerians, I’m challenging the process – Says Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Thursday, insisted that the party won the election and will prove it to Nigerians in court.

He said that the party will explore all legal and peaceful options to reclaim the party’s mandate while addressing Journalists on the outcome of the Presidential Election for the first time.

He assured the party loyalists and Nigerians that he would be at the forefront to walk through the darkness until there is light, adding that he will not abandon the course of building a new Nigeria.

He maintained that he who wants to answer His Excellency must ensure that the process of getting to the position of being addressed as His Excellency must be Excellent.

He maintained that he is challenging the process, adding that the process is faulty.

Obi also dispelled the speculations that the party has gone into an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He urged all they should come out in mass to vote for the party in the forthcoming Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

He assured that he will lead the campaigns for the forthcoming elections.

He thanked all Nigerians, youths and Obidients who trooped out to vote on the 25th of February, 2023 and urged them not to despair.

