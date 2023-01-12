Chevron restates commitment to Nigeria 

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL is aware of a misleading media report alleging that Chevron plans to exit Nigeria.

Please note that the allegation is untrue and does not represent the position of Chevron in Nigeria.

CNL remains committed to sustaining the existing mutually beneficial and long-term relationship with Nigeria and other stakeholders as demonstrated by our significant economic and social investments in Nigeria over the last six decades. These investments have generated visible and viable socio-economic development in several communities across Nigeria.

CNL will, along with industry peers in Nigeria, continue to engage the government on policies and opportunities to ensure global competitiveness and sustainability of the petroleum industry.