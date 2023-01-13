Illegal Street Naming: FCTA vows to prosecute individuals adulterating process for personal gains

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

To restore the integrity of Street naming in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has vowed to prosecute unscrupulous individuals who were adulterating it for personal gains, using AMAC as a cover.

In particular, it said the legal battle between FCTA and the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) over the matter would be resolved amicably, with the understanding of all stakeholders.

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council ( AMMC) Umar Shuaibu on Thursday explained that while the ruling of the FCT High Court on the Street naming has been appealed, all stakeholders, including the AMAC leadership have agreed to set up an inter-agency committee to consider all factors around it.

Shuaibu clarified that FCTA was not taking over AMAC’s responsibilities, but doing what the law permits it, as a major provider of infrastructure in the Capital City; as its intervention in the issue was to restore the integrity of the process.

In the words of the Coordinator:” the existence of a cartel who are operating for their aggrandizement using the AMAC as a cover. Even the AMAC leadership is not aware of the extent of the damage and quantum of corruption perpetrated in the name of Street naming under it.

” As such the FCTA is going to engage the anti-corruption agencies to ensure that all those involved in the infamous activities are brought to books or face the wrath of the law”.

On his part, the Executive Chairman, of AMAC, Christopher Maikalangu stated that his council was interested in having a harmonized process to achieve the desired result.

He also claimed ignorance of the rot in the street naming process, saying the committee in charge of it had been in place before he came into office.

He, however, assured that the Council would co-operate with FCTA on the issue, to find a lasting and mutually beneficial solution.

