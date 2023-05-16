Champion Newspapers annual awards at Eko hotel

L-R… Champion Newspapers most innovative bank of the year, Parallex Bank Limited Managing Director Mr. Oluemi Bakre, received an award from Director General, of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh.

L-r… Governor of Osun state.Gov. Ademola Adeleke; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu; Chairman / CEO.National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Brig.Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd); Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r…Representative of the head of marketing & Corporate Communications Ecobank Nigeria, Mr Odidison Omankhanlen received the Champion Media Manager of the Year award from the Former governor of Cross River State Mr Donald Duke.

L-r… Governor of Osun State Gov. Ademola Adeleke with Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …Former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; presents the Philanthropist Award to President General of Ndigbo United Forum Worldwide, Ogbueshi Gabriel Iyoh.

L-r …Afenifere Leader ,Chief Pa Ayo Adebanjo; Chairman & Group MD of fradrill Oil service Limited to High Chief .Dr. Michael Onuoha and Mr Segun Ayo Adebanjo.

R-L …Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; present industrial of the year award to representative of Sona Group of Companies, Mr. Ashok Manghnani, while others watch.

R-L …Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; present industrial of the year award to representative of Sona Group of Companies, Mr. Ashok Manghnani and others.

Champion Newspapers most innovative bank of the year, Parallex Bank Limited, Managing Director Mr. Oluemi Bakre, (middle) received an award from the Director General, of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh.

L-r… Publisher Ovation Magazine Chief Dele Momodu; Hajia Tai Elemesho – Okesanjo; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; presenting Champion newspapers Outstanding Female Personality award to Princess. Dr. Folashade Abiodun Omotade; with her is her daughter Mrs. Olajumoke Agoro.

Representative of Heart of Gold award Chief Abraham Otti (Mighty Mighty ) Chief Chris Ezeoguine and their entourage .received the award Pose with the Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa. (both Middle) .

L-r… Champion Newspapers Child Education Support Bank of the Year, Standard Chartered Bank, represented by Executive Director Affluent Banking, Chima Steve-Ebor. Received award from Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Garba Danbatta.

L-r … Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa. Champion Newspapers Child Education Support Bank of the Year, Standard Chartered Bank, represented by Executive Director Affluent Banking, Chima Steve-Ebor, and others.

R-l … Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; presents the award to Champion Newspapers Global Fashion Designer of the Year Mrs. Grace Uredi while others watch.

L-r …Champion Newspapers Global Fashion Designer of the Year Mrs. Grace Uredi with Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r…Representative of High Chief Engr John Bosco Obinna, Champion Most Outstanding Oil & Gas Personality of the Year, Mr. Ossie Nwankwu received an award from Chairman & Group MD of Fradrill Oil Service Limited to High Chief. Dr. Michael Onuoha.

L-r …Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.; Tundun Abiola; Publisher Ovation Magazine Chief Dele Momodu; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng