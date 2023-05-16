Former APC lawmakers endorse Akpabio, Barau for Senate Leadership

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers across the six geo-political zones of the country on Monday in Abuja, lauded the decision of the national leadership of the ruling APC to zone the position of the Senate President to the South-South and also micro zoning it to Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The group also thanked the leadership of the party for zoning the position of the deputy Senate President to the North West with Senator Jubrin Barau as the party’s choice, just as it condemned a recent call by former lawmakers from the South-South zone for the cancellation of zoning decision as declared by the party leadership.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the group, led by its national cordinator and former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Babangida Nguroje, said, “This Forum notes with disdain the purported press briefing held by a group of former members from the South-South berating the zoning arrangement as announced by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our Party.

“We hereby state categorically that the Akpabio/Barau ticket, the stabilization team is nationalistic and not sectional and should be seen as such. It is also reflective of one vexed issue of justice, equity and fairness that Nigerians are clamouring for.

“We appeal to our dear beloved distinguished brothers and sisters based on the aforementioned that the ethno-cultural and Federal Character balance must also be taken into consideration so as to continue to encourage National Unity, fairness and progress.”

The statement reads:

“We the members of the above-named Forum under the National Leadership of His Excellency, the National Co-ordinator, Rt. Hon. Babangida SM Nguroje (OFR), former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Patty Etete, National Secretary and other Executive Members from the six geo-political zones including former Senators, former House of Representatives members, former Principal Officers and Members of States Houses of Assembly met yesterday, 14th May 2023, at Abuja Continental Hotel, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to review the ongoing issues concerning the elections of the presiding officers especially the Senate Presidency of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Forum commends the Nigerian citizens for voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the President-elect, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-Elect, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima during the presidential election of 25th February 2023.

“The Forum specifically commends the National Leaderships of our Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), ably led by His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of our great Party, members of the National Working Committee and Leaders of our Party across the board for not just zoning the position of the Senate President to the South-South but for micro zoning and identifying with His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Godswill O. Akpabio, (CON) and Senator Jubril Barau as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our position and reason are not farfetched but in whole support of the Senate standing rule 3, (2) 1, 11, 111 and IV which holds that the presiding officers shall be nominated as below:

A former Senator;

A returning or ranking Senator;

A new Senator-Elect in a situation where there are no ranking Senators.

It is therefore good to note that His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio (CON) and Senator Barau Jubril possess all these characteristics and qualities to lead the 10th Senate of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Consequently, in the interest of justice, equity and fairness, the Forum further notes the provision of Section 14 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) which state thus:

“The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria and the need to promote National Unity and also command National loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or any of its agencies.

“This Forum notes with disdain the purported press briefing held by a group of former Members from the South-South Zone berating the zoning arrangement as announced by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our Party.

“We hereby state categorically that the Akpabio/Barau ticket, the stabilization team is nationalistic and not sectional and should be seen as such. It is also reflective of one vexed issue of justice, equity and fairness that Nigerians are clamouring for.

“We appeal to our dear beloved distinguished brothers and sisters based on the aforementioned that the ethno-cultural and Federal character balance must also be taken into consideration so as to continue to encourage National Unity, fairness and progress”.

