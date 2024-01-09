Chairman Civil Service Commission Extols Ex-Gov. Emmanuel, Gov. Eno Over International Worship Center.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The chairman, Akwa Ibom State Civil Service Commission, Mrs Ekereobong Umoh has extolled the foresight and initiative of the immediate past Governor of the state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to build International Worship Centre (IWC) for the worship of God the Almighty by the people of the only state in Nigeria named after God.

“When the immediate past Governor, His Excellency Mr Udom Emmanuel announced his intention to build the international worship center a lot of people said no that the money should be given to them or diverted to something else more beneficial.

“The man had built roads, Smart building and other massive infrastructure across the state. I don’t see what is more beneficial and important than building a house for the people to worship their God as the only state named after God.

“Today we are fulfilled to worship God in this magnificent building, glory be to God. As many people that come inside this edifice to worship God, God will bless them and for the man who initiated the idea God will continue to bless him,” she prayed.

Umoh who spoke on the sideline of the Thanksgiving service by the state government on January 2, to usher in the new year 2024, also paid glowing tributes to the incumbent governor, Pastor Umo Eno for setting up both the technical and spiritual committees that will see about the maintenance of the physical and spiritual aspects of the gigantic edifice described as one of the best infrastructural legacies by ex- governor Udom Emmanuel .

“Alter is raised for permanent prayer by the priest to God. Things of God are never done haphazardly So for Governor Umo Eno to appoint a priest in charge of the center is in order, she added.

Speaking further, Mrs Umoh who was the former Head Of Service of Akwa Ibom State said she had conducted promotion of the state civil service up to date, advising the state civil servants to continue to work hard as Governor Umo Eno is prepared to reward hard work and sincerity, beginning with the 2023 extra gratia salary popularly dubbed “EnoMber” or “13th month salary.”

Speaking, Pastor Eno who appointed Uyo Field superintendent of Apostolic church, Prof. Apostle Ime N. George as the priest in charge of the Worship Centre, said he was fulfilled that his boss, Udom Emmanuel was in attendance in the 2024 new year thanksgiving service despite his earlier plan to spend his Christmas holiday with his family outside the state.

Apparently elated, Pastor Eno who called for support from the people for him to make Akwa Ibom State a cynosure of good governance, gave the second reason for his partial fulfillment on the mammoth crowd that came out to join him in his maiden worship at the center as Governor despite short notice.

“When I asked SSG to issue invite for the event I didn’t believe I will have this type of organic crowd in attendance. I will run this critical edifice by setting up two committees namely, technical committee for physical maintenance of the infrastructure and spiritual committee for spiritual well being.

The spiritual committee will be led by the superintendent of Apostolic Church, Uyo Field, Apostle Prof. Ime N. George as chairman supported by Rev. Eliatha as secretary.”

In their separate goodwill messages, ex governor Udom Emmanuel sued for unity among the people of the state, adding that he will continue to support Governor Umo Eno to do better him. While the Minister of state, Petroleum and Gas, Obong Emem Ekperikpe Ekpo assured Pastor Eno of support from politicians for him to succeed.

Citing copiously from some portions of the Bible including the book of Haggai from chapter two, the spiritual Father of Pastor Eno and General Overseer of First Love Family, Port Harcourt, Pastor Simeon Afolabi, averred that as the people of Akwa Ibom State have collectively come under one roof to seek God, God would be found.

Preaching on the theme of the thanksgiving service, ARISE and SHINE, he said in 2023 over sixty million people died globally, saying that we are not alive because we are better than those that died, but perhaps because we have not yet accomplished what He had sent us to accomplish on earth.