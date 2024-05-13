World Communications Day: Don’t replace humanity with artificial intelligence, Kaigama advises Nigerians

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, has advised Nigerians against allowing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to replace the human person in the society.

Kaigama gave the advice in his sermon on Sunday, in commemoration of the 2024 World Communication Day, held at St Joseph Pastoral Area, Dakibiyu, Jabi, Abuja.

The archbishop said that rather than reject AI, the technology should be embraced and used to ratain Nigeria’s shared humanity.

“we must not reject the new developments; but we must not embrace them in a manner that it will take away our humanity and reduced everything to machine and technology.

“Let us be careful in the use of technology, let us not become proud that we have all the answers and replace God. It is foolish to do so.

“We should be careful, even though everything God has created is good and God intends that those things he created should serve us.

“Let us not become proud and arrogant and tend to replace God with these things He Himself has created; let us not succumb to that temptation and that is the essence of the world communication Sunday,” he said.

Kaigama, particularly advised the youths to ensure proper use of the social media, by communicating what is good, honourable and noble at all times.

He further called on Nigerians to use the social media to preach peace and enduring love in their respective communities and beyond.

“In whatever we do, let us communicate love and peace in a manner that will bring progress and not to create confusion as we see during election.

“Let all our actions be inspired by ethics and morality; enough of politics riddled with corruption, do not exclude morality from politics, governance and from everything we do.

”Things must rotate around the principle of morality.

“I pray that God will help us in our country, guide our leaders to conduct the affairs of the nation with the fear of God,” the prelate prayed.

In his remarks, the Director of Communication of the archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku, advised against the use of AI as standard or tool to train children in the communities.

He said that though AI has many answers, it may not be able to give a human and emotional answer required to train the next generation.

The cleric said that AI should not be elevated to a point where it will replace human wisdom and reduce human beings to mare mathematical figures for algorithms.

“Let us use our heart in our relationship with others, our hearts is more important in the use of this great innovation known as AI,” he said.

.Use AI to promote development –Bishop

Meanwhile, Bishop Stephen Mamza of the Catholic Diocese of Yola, has advised Nigerians to take advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create opportunities that would breed sustainable development in the country.

Mamza made the call in his sermon commemorating the 2024 World Communication Day, on Sunday in Yola.

The Bishop described the theme of the celebration, ”Artificial Intelligence and the Wisdom of the Heart: Toward a Fully Human Communication”, as apt.

He said it was paramount for people to understand the numerous advantages that comes with AI toward advancing sustainable development in the society.

According to him, in spite of the improved technology, human communication remains a critical aspect of human existence.

”No matter the level of our development, human communication is irreplaceable, because AI can not share love, joy and even fears.

”So, let’s use AI to advance development in all the critical sectors of our society and not allow it to replace our shared humanity, ”he advised.

Speaking, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, the Deputy Governor of Adamawa, called on journalists to exhibit professionalism by disseminating accurate information at all times.

She also appealed to media practitioners to promote peace and unity in the state and Nigeria in general through their reportage.

Farauta further called on politicians in the state to desist from causing disunity among the people.

In a brief remark, Mr Titus Isinga, President Catholic Media Practitioners of the diocese, thanked the bishop for identifying with all journalists in the state at all times

Bishop: Use technology to promote African culture, heritage

The Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Most Rev. David Ajang has tasked social media influencers and content creators to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to promote African heritage.

Ajang made the call on Sunday while addressing newsmen on the sideline of the 2024 World Communication Day celebration at St. John Parish, Mararaba, Nasarawa.

The theme of the 54th edition of celebration is: ”Artificial Intelligence and the Wisdom of the Heart: For a Fully Human Communication.’

The bishop said there were many disinformation and misinformation around the world about Africa and its heritage.

He said that the negative narrative could be changed through effective use of technology.

He said that, rather than promote nudity, drug abuse, and unexplained flamboyant lifestyles that were alien to Africa, the continent’s core values should be promoted.

”We need proper education on the importance of African heritage. We have a lot in Africa which can teach other cultures.

”Once upon a time, we were made to believe that everything about Africa is negative but with the passage of time, we have come to realise that we have a lot to teach the world.

”They will not get to know those things if they are not educated, so it is the responsibility of Africans to enlighten the other parts of the globe.

”That is where influencers and those who create content are called to be actively involved.

”Where African content creators partake in this advancement and are able to populate the space with a lot of African cultures, people will see and know that we too have a lot to teach” he said.

Earlier in his sermon, Ajang said that AI is transforming the world of information and communication, and affecting everyone irrespective of professional leaning.

He said that Nigerians must acknowledge the excitement and confusion that came with rapid innovation and take necessary precautions.

The cleric said the human heart symbolised freedom, decision-making, integrity, and unity, saying that everyone must engage their emotions, desires, and dreams, and encounter God in the inward place of the heart.

”As technology advances, we must not lose sight of our humanity, rather, we must engage AI with openness and sensitivity, starting from our humanity.

”We must strive to become a new kind of humans with deeper spirituality, freedom, and maturity. AI must never replace human beings.

“AI is a tool that can effectively build community if properly deployed but it remains subject to the Almighty Intelligence which is God and to His creatures, human beings who are made in His image.

”Thus, we still need human community, and must do everything to foster it.

”As we navigate this technological age, may we embrace the wisdom of the heart and be guided by the Holy Spirit and love of God and our neighbour,” he said.

Also speaking, Rev. Fr. Michael Umor, the Director, Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), called for an intensive campaign to educate the populace on the use of AI.

According to him, without proper education, the modern technology in the hands of the people is like a loaded gun in the hands of a uninformed person.

”So, it is through education that people will come to understand what it really means, how it should be used, and the philosophy and ideologies behind which are not obvious to the people.

According to him, the more people, particularly fellow Catholic media practitioners and Catholics in media industry understand this, the better.

The President of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) Dr Nneka Ogbor, tasked mothers to be vigilant as their children engaged in the use of AI.

She blamed the high rate of crime and other social vices in the society on failure in the office of the mother.

”Today being Sunday, you will see some children at home pressing phone and chatting; in a way, we mothers have somehow failed in our duties.

”To some extent, technology has done good things for us, but to some extent, it has been disastrous to the welfare of society.

”I call on the mothers like me to wake up to our responsibilities and duties ,” she said.

